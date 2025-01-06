Galway-based fresh meat supplier Divilly Brothers and retailer ALDI have announced the extension of a supply contract which will be worth €4 million annually to the food business.

Divilly’s, based in Oranmore, just outside Galway city, has been a supplier to ALDI since 2007.

Divilly’s supplies ALDI with Irish Bord Bia Quality Assured (QA) carved and sliced cooked ham products for the retailer’s Specially Selected range across its 163 stores nationwide.

The new contract will also see the Galway firm add new low-fat black and white puddings to its range at ALDI.

According to ALDI, the renewed contract with Divilly’s “reflects a significant investment” in the partnership.

“The €4 million annual value of the contract demonstrates ALDI’s continued commitment to Irish suppliers and supporting community-focused, family-run Irish businesses,” the retailer said.

Peter Bough, buying director with ALDI Ireland said: “We are proud to announce the continuation of our long-standing partnership with Divilly Brothers and the investment of a further €4m annually in that relationship.

“Divilly’s is a company that is constantly recognised for its high quality and tasty products, including the range of Bord Bia Quality Assured cooked Irish ham supplied to ALDI.

“We look forward to continuing to supply our customers with the highest quality meat products from Divilly’s fantastic range,” Bough added.

Shane Divilly, Divilly’s commercial director, commented: “As we announce the extension of this supplier partnership, we proudly look back at our journey with ALDI. Since first supplying ALDI in 2007, we have continued to grow our business and this contract extension is a testament to our fantastic working relationship.”

Divilly Brothers’ range of packaged ham products include Specially Selected Traditional Carved Ham/Shavings Family Pack 180g; Specially Selected Crumbed Ham/Shavings Family Pack 130g; and Specially Selected Honey Carved Ham/Shavings 130g.

These products are available at 163 ALDI stores nationwide.

Divilly Brothers was founded in 1927 and is currently headed by brothers Shane and Peter Divilly. The business was run by their father and grandfather before them. The company employs over 50 people.

According to ALDI, the contract extension will help Divilly’s “expand its business and continue to supply a growing range of Bord Bia Quality Assured products, while supporting the overall efficiency and continued growth of its operations”.