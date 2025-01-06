An estimated 40,000 households, businesses and farms are currently without water supplies according to Uisce Éireann.

According to the water utility it is working to restore supplies to approximately 40,000 people in Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Tipperary.

However it has also warned that supplies to a further 30,000 people are “at risk due to low reservoir levels”.

Uisce Éireann said together with crews from EBS and various Local Authorities its teams are working in “difficult freezing conditions to return water supplies to those affected by bursts on the network and electricity outages”.

Margaret Attridge, head of water operations with Uisce Éireann, said: “We are urging households, businesses and farmers to protect outside taps and to insulate exposed pipes and tanks which are particularly vulnerable to freezing.

“We are asking people to check for leaks and to turn off water to exterior pipes or unoccupied premises.

“Alternatively, people may consider setting the heating for these areas to come on periodically at a lower temperature.”

Water supplies

Uisce Éireann has also appealed to its customers “to only use what they need and not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on local water supply.”

Meanwhile Teagasc has again advised farmers to manage the challenges that cold weather brings and in relation to potential issues around water supply to monitor animal water consumption carefully.

“Animals that have restricted access or no access to water for a period and then suddenly have access to water can develop water toxicity due to over drinking.

“This must be managed carefully. Always consult your veterinary surgeon if you are concerned,” it has advised.

Electricity/gas

ESB Networks is also working to restore supply to thousands of homes, businesses and farms today (Monday, January 6) mainly in counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.

However Gas Networks Ireland has told its 725,000 customers that it “does not anticipate any disruption to gas supplies”.

It said “all works are currently scheduled to take place as normal”.

“However as the safety of our staff, customers and the public is paramount, our teams will assess conditions locally and may defer some work if required for safety reasons,” it added.