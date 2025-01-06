Average temperatures across the country were “above their annual long-term average” last year according to a new report published today (Monday, January 6) by Met Éireann.

But the report also shows that Ireland was directly impacted by seven named storms in 2024 – including Ashley, Isha, Bert and Darragh – during which the highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed was reported at Mace Head in Co. Galway last month.

Mean temperatures for 2024 ranged from “9.3 °C at Knock Airport, Co Mayo to 11.6 °C at Sherkin Island, Co Cork.

Met Éireann stated: “The lowest temperatures of the year were recorded on Thursday, January 18.

“The lowest air minimum was reported at Athenry, Co. Galway with a temperature of -7.3 °C and the lowest grass minimum reported at Oak Park, Co Carlow with -13.3 °C.”

“The highest maximum of the year was reported on Monday, June 24 at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin with a temperature of 26.6 °C”.

Temperatures

Although temperatures may have been above average in 2024 the amount of sunshine that Ireland received last year was “variable” according to Met Éireann.

The percentage of annual sunshine values ranged from 89% – annual sunshine total of 1278.4 hours – at Cork Airport, Co. Cork to 101% – annual sunshine total of 1318.3 hours – at Shannon Airport, Co. Clare last year.

“Annual sunshine totals ranged from 1163.1 hours at Gurteen, Co. Tipperary to 1377.5 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

“The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this year was 15.9 hours at Gurteen, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday June, 19.

“The number of dull days ranged from 100 days at Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin to 112 days at Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin,” the national meteorological service outlined.

The Annual Provisional Statement for 2024 also details that Ireland had a “wet first half, dry second half” when it came to the weather last year.

“The majority of annual rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average.

“Percentage of annual rainfall values ranged from 80%, 693.3 mm, at Dunsany, Co. Meath – its driest year since 2001 – to 111% at both Roche’s Point, Co. Cork, 1084.0 mm , and Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

“Annual rainfall totals ranged from 670.0 mm at Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin to 1652.3 mm at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry,” Met Éireann outlined.

It found that the highest daily rainfall total was 57.4 mm at Knock Airport, Co. Mayo on Saturday, November 23 – during storm Bert – and the number of rain days ranged from 198 days at Dublin Airport to 279 days at Knock Airport, Co. Mayo.

In contrast it was the driest year on record at Finner, Co. Donegal with 1036.9 mm – record length 13 years – and it was also the driest year since 2010 at Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan with 874.6 mm.