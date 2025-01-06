This week’s factory quotes have seen price increases across the board again as the first full week of 2025 commences with beef prices at an all-time high.

Heavy falls of snow are causing major issues in many parts of the country with counties in Leinster and Munster most-severely affected.

Some farms and rural roads are inaccessible and this has caused logistical issues for getting cattle into some factories for slaughter.

Some factories in southern and western counties have had to call off or reduce their kills today (Monday, January 6) as poor travel conditions resulted in staff being unable to make it to factories and lorries unable to deliver cattle.

Most of these outlets had a full-day kill planned for today and are hoping to resume slaughtering cattle tomorrow.

Farmers are also experiencing difficulty in some areas accessing out farms to herd cattle but work is ongoing to reopen roads allowing access to machinery.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at€5.65/kg on the grid this week in general and steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €5.60/kg on the grid.

Flat-price deals and other price agreements are more widely available this week in particular for choice lots of prime cattle.

Up to €6.30/kg is available for R-grade Angus cattle in some cases this week when all bonuses are factored into prices. Breed bonuses of up to 30c/kg remain available for Angus cattle with lucrative bonuses available for in-spec Hereford heifers and steers also.

Cow price

Cow price has also continued on strong footing with a big range in cow price quotes both between outlets and depending on carcass specification within grades.

U grade cows are being quoted at €5.50/kg this week with R grade cows being quoted at €5.40/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at €5.00-5.20/kg with €4.90-5.00/kg being quoted for P grade cows. Some farmers are managing to secure higher price rates in cases.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.90/kg for U grade bulls with €5.80/kg being quoted for R grade bulls. O grade bulls are being quoted at €5.60/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €5.50/kg. Again, more money is being secured in cases and farmers have informed Agriland of flat-price deals with prices significantly higher than the above rates.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.60/kg on the grid.