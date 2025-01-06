Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) chief executive, Colin Smith, is keen to focus on the positives regarding the prospects for farm quality assured beef and lamb in 2025.

This comes on the back of strong prices recorded for beef and lamb during the latter part of last year.

Smith reviewed prospects for the beef sector courtesy of a presentation made to a recent webinar, jointly hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

AHDB and Bord Bia have both forecasted a reduction in cattle supplies for 2025.

Looking further to Europe, the European Commission has reported a similar trend. Provided demand remains strong, it is hoped that this will support the market in 2025.

However, specification compliance will also be a critical factor in determining the full realisation of the market potential that exists.

“It is always critical to supply what the market and consumer wants.

“We have seen price increases for consumers in recent years and we need to make sure that we are hitting a certain price point in pack, and larger cuts of beef for example can be challenging in this regard,” Smith added.

“Positively, recent consumer insights show that beef, and red meat more generally, is something that is finding favour again with consumers, particularly with young consumers.

“The hope is that this positive sentiment is reflected in volume and value of sales as we progress through 2025,” he explained.

Beef and lamb

Meanwhile, 2024 was a year of rebuilding for LMC.

According to Smith, the organisation is now in a position to play its full role at the heart of the beef and lamb sectors at a time of critically important change for both industries.

“The coming year will see LMC complete year one of its three-year strategic plan. With the support of the board, I am delighted to have a full staff complement, passionate and dedicated to delivering for our levy payers.

“2024 was another incredibly busy year working on behalf of our levy payers to support the beef and sheep industry,” he added.

The return of Stormont means that key decisions impacting on the future of agriculture as a whole will be taken by local politicians.

These will include the implementation of policy and funding measures that will directly impact on the industry.

“The organisation has a strong track record in delivering real and positive change for the livestock sectors.

“As we look forward to year two of our strategic plan we want to build for the future, making sure that LMC is fully resourced to make a difference and add value to every penny it receives from levy payers,” Smith said.