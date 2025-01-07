A new appointment has been made to the role of general manager at Headford Mart in Co. Galway.

Noel Considine from Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, took up the role at the mart from the start of this year with the mart venue hosting its first sale of 2025 on Saturday, January 4.

The new mart manager is from a suckler, beef and sheep farm and announcing the news of his appointment to the role in a post on social media, the staff at Headford Livestock Mart and Property Sales wished him every success in the role. Noel Considine

Speaking to Agriland following the the first sale of the year, the new mart manager said “it was a great trade overall with a 99% clearance in the cattle sale and a full clearance in the sheep sale”.

There were over 200 head of cattle on offer in the sale with light store cattle as well as cull cows and heavy cattle “met with a fine trade”.

Sample prices in the bullock sale included €2,650 or €3.31/kg for an 800kg Limousin-cross bullock and €2,450 or €3.38/kg for a 725kg Charolais bullock.

Sample bullock prices:

470kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,610 or €3.43/kg;

515kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,720 or €3.34/kg;

575kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,840 or €3.20/kg;

645kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €2,180 or €3.38/kg;

675kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €2,180 or €3.23/kg.

In the heifer sale, prices reached €2,250 or €3.21/kg for a 700kg Charolais heifer while the highest price per kilo in the heifer sale was €3.46/kg for a 520kg Limousin-cross heifer that made €1,800.

Sample price from the heifer sale:

520kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,590 or €3.06/kg;

505kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,560 or €3.09/kg;

565kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,880 or €3.33/kg;

625kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €2,120 or €3.39/kg;

680kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €2,160 or €3.18/kg.

In the cull cow sale, prices reached €2,980 or €3.22/kg for a 925kg Charolais-cross cow with another 910kg Limousin-cross cow making €2,820 or €3.10/kg.

Headford Mart hosted its first sheep sale of the year also on Saturday, January 4, with almost 250 sheep on offer in the sale.

Prices in the sale reached €229/head for a pen of 56kg ram lambs with cull ewe prices topping out at €210/head for a 140kg cull ewe.

Other prices from the sale included €226/head for a pen of 52kg ram lambs and €178/head for a pen of 45kg ewe lambs. A lighter pen of ram lambs with an average weight of 29kg made €100/head.