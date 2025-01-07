Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice for the majority of the country.

The national forecaster said that the warning will come into force from 8:00p.m tonight (Tuesday, January 7) and remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

The warning currently applies to Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Wicklow; Cavan; Monaghan; Munster and Connacht.

The extreme cold weather conditions will bring widespread and severe frost, ice and lying snow.

Met Éireann said that this will lead to dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues.

Another Status Orange low temperature and ice warning will be valid from 6:00p.m on Wednesday until 11:00a.m on Thursday (January 9).

This warning currently applies to all counties, apart from Co. Donegal.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country will remain in place until 12:00p.m today.

The wintry showers will bring further accumulation of snow leading to some hazardous travelling conditions; poor visibility and travel disruption.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland will be valid until 6:00a.m on Friday (January 10).

The national forecaster said that the coming nights will be very cold with widespread frost, ice and lying snow. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the day.

The wintry weather will lead to hazardous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, along with travel disruption.

Met Éireann has said that the bitterly cold Artic airmass will dominate our weather for the majority of this week.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to rise above zero in many areas, meaning little to no respite from the frost and ice or melt of lying snow.

Warning

Cork County Council is advising people to avoid any unnecessary journeys due to widespread ice and dangerous road conditions across the county.

The council’s salters and ploughs were operating throughout the night. However, the local authority said that there are reports of hazardous conditions on roads that were recently treated.

Cork County Council’s crisis management team met this morning to assess the situation.

“National primary and national secondary routes in Cork are passable with extreme care this morning. However, don’t assume a road is safe even it is has been recently treated,” the council said.

If your journey is essential, the council urged drivers to slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey.



