Farmers have been urged to “check locally” if a mart is open before setting off from their farm as a new Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice has been issued today (Tuesday, January 7).

According to the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) marts “will seek wherever possible to operate business as usual but there may be areas where this is not possible”.

Ray Doyle, ICOS livestock and environmental services executive, said today (Tuesday, January 7) farmers should be conscious that “weather conditions could be worse” at a mart than where their farm is located.

Doyle added: “Farmers should monitor weather forecasts and consider postponing travel if conditions are bad.

“Anyone travelling to and from marts should exercise great caution to ensure the safety of both themselves and their livestock”.

Mart

ICOS has also has advised farmers in the first instance to inspect their vehicles and trailers before leaving for a mart to make sure that they are roadworthy.

“Animals should be loaded securely and bedding should be used to prevent slipping and provide insulation against cold.

“Allow extra travel time and drive at reduced speed to accommodate hazardous road conditions. It is wise to also carry some supplies including a snack, water, and blankets, for both animals and humans in case you get stuck anywhere along the road,” Doyle said.

ICOS has said that with the wintry weather expected to last in many areas for most of this week “safety must be the overall priority” for farmers.

Marts

Many marts have had no other choice but to cancel sales this week because of the current weather conditions.

These include Mid Kerry Co-Op Mart which has cancelled its sheep sale today “due to treacherous weather conditions” and Kilkenny Co-op livestock mart is also closed today.

Other marts which have cancelled sales include Castleisland Co-op livestock mart, which will be closed all of this week, while Kanturk Mart in Co. Cork has also cancelled today’s sale.

Athenry Mart in Co. Galway has said that “there will be no more sales for the rest of this week in the interest of safety”.