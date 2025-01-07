Police in North Yorkshire have confirmed that the body of a man recovered from an area of flooding nearby Intake Lane in Beal yesterday (January 6), has been “informally identified”.

According to an official statement released by North Yorkshire Police, police are undergoing the process of tracing the man’s next of kin and are in the process of undertaking an official identification of the deceased.

“At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” the statement read.

Police have also thanked members of the public for responding to their earlier appeal for information surrounding the discovery, which they have confirmed, had assisted in their official line of enquiry.

Extensive localised flooding has taken place across the UK over the weekend due to the combination of recent heavy rain and snowmelt, which has caused widespread property damage and travel disruption in places.

According to the government, further flooding is expected today and 155 flood warnings are currently in place across Britain, with the riverside area near Barrow upon Soar upgraded to “severe” due to a potential risk to life.

“Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, operating flood defences, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding, issuing flood warnings and supporting those communities affected,” Flood Duty manager at the Environment Agency, Sarah Cook, said.

She has urged the public to keep up to date with the latest flood risks on the Environment Agency’s social media channels and by searching ‘check my flood risk’ online.

The Met Office has forecasted more snow in the south-west of the UK tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8) and has issued a yellow weather warning for these parts which will be in place from 9:00a.m to 23:59p.m on Wednesday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, explained: “There is a chance of a further spell of rain, sleet and snow moving in from the southwest on Wednesday to affect some southern parts of the UK.

“Whilst not all those in the warning area may be affected, it is possible that that 2-5cm of snow may accumulate fairly widely.

“Whether this system will brush the south of the UK or miss us altogether still remains a little uncertain, but we’ll continue to assess this over the next day or two.

“Weather warnings may well be updated, so it’s important people stay up to date with the forecast.”