Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) has been detected in a wild buzzard in Co. Dublin, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

The department confirmed the case through the first avian influenza update of 2025 from National Disease Control Centre.

The department also took to social media to publicise the detection of the case and to reiterate advice to members of the public.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in a wild buzzard in Dublin. Do not pick up or touch sick or dead birds. Keep pets away from them. Poultry keepers must be vigilant for signs of bird flu and ensure their premises are biosecure.



👉https://t.co/RobvVr66tg

Members of the public are being advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds of any species.

Pet owners, specifically, are advised to keep dogs on a leash when walking where sick or dead wild birds are, or have been, present.

This latest detection was confirmed on December 30 by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory.

This was the second confirmed case of the virus in a wild bird in Ireland in 2024. The first case was also detected in December, and also in a buzzard, on that occasion in Co. Galway.

Biosecurity measures that were introduced on December 6 in the wake of that earlier detection remain in force.

The department said that, while there have been no outbreaks of bird flu in poultry in Ireland in 2024 or so far in 2025, the confirmation that the virus is circulating in wild birds means that there is an increased threat to Irish poultry of becoming exposed to, and infected with, the disease.

‘Best practice’ biosecurity measures, as usually advised by the department, remain mandatory for all poultry and captive birds keepers.

Those precautionary measures are aimed at reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry in Ireland.

There is not a requirement for birds in Ireland to be permanently housed, nor are there any restrictions on bird gatherings, shows or sales at this time.

Consideration around introduction of additional biosecurity requirements are based on the prevailing epidemiological situation and remain continually under review, the department said.

Avian influenza surveillance measures in wild birds and poultry are conducted by DAFM throughout the year. The submission and testing of dead wild birds which are on the target species list for avian influenza surveillance is a key part of this programme.

Current protocols provide for the collection and sampling of dead wild birds in the following circumstances when required: If one or more bird of prey (including owls); three or more waterfowl (including gulls); or five or more of any other species of bird, are found.

Bird or flock keepers should keep an eye out for these potential signs of bird flu among their birds:

Death/high mortality;

Lethargy;

Loss of appetite;

Respiratory distress;

Swelling and blue discolouration of combs, wattles, neck and throat;

Gastrointestinal signs;

Nervous signs;

Reduced or no egg production.

Bird keepers are advised to wear disposable or dedicated outer clothing, boots than can be disinfected, and disposable gloves; and to wash hands after contact with poultry.

They are also advised to only allow essential personnel access to their birds.

They are also advised to:

Regularly clean and disinfect hard surfaces such as paths and walkways;

Provide clean boot washing and disinfection facilities at all entrances/exists and ensure that people use them;

Clean and disinfect any vehicles or equipment that encounter the birds after use;

Have suitable pest control in place.

Bird flu death in US

In other news on bird flu, authorities in the US state of Louisiana have confirmed that a patient who had been hospitalised with a severe case of the disease has now died.

The case, the first human case in the US of severe illness in a human due to the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, was initially confirmed in December.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed yesterday (Monday, January 6) that the patient has since died.

The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions.

The patient contracted the disease after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds.