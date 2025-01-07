The December 2024 agricultural census confirmed a 4% drop in Northern Ireland’s total sheep numbers, year-on-year. The equivalent figure for the rest of the UK was 6%.

Ulster Wool Board member and British Wool vice chair, Brendan Kelly, said that the “fall-off in sheep is worrying”.

“This reflects the high age profile of sheep farmers and the fact that livestock farming is finding it hard to compete with the likes of the dairy sector for land at the present time.

“But it’s not all bad news – it is encouraging to note that lamb prices remained strong throughout most of 2024. As a result, primary producers felt the direct benefit of this upward market trend.

“This should encourage flock owners to maintain and, hopefully, increase breeding sheep numbers as they look to 2025 and beyond,” he added.

Sheep numbers

Kelly also confirmed that wool markets have strengthened considerably over recent months.

“There is a strong prospect that Ulster Wool suppliers will be receiving up to 40p/kg for the likes of Cheviot and Mule grades come May of this year, when our annual payments are issued.

“This is in total contrast to the 20p/kg on offer from independent merchants before Christmas,” the vice chair said.

Kelly believes that farmers selling their wool in this way are missing out on an opportunity to maximise the value of a product that is, once again, securing a premium return on international markets.

“Approximately 20% of the wool produced in Northern Ireland is sold to independent buyers. These businesses do nothing to promote or add value to the wool they receive.

“This is in total contrast to the commitment made by Ulster Wool and British Wool to secure the best possible prices for the fleeces delivered to Muckamore by sheep farmers from across Northern Ireland.

“The wool is then grouped and sold at auction in the most efficient way possible. This is a totally transparent process with the best possible price then reflected back to flock owners.

“Keeping costs down is a priority for Ulster Wool. This is why it is so important for all sheep producers in Northern Ireland to support what is a cooperative-based system,” he explained.

Kelly is a member of Northern Ireland’s Sheep Taskforce. The group was established to secure bespoke support measures for Northern Ireland’s sheep sector.

“We met the farm minister, Adam Muir, back in October. At that stage, he seemed quite supportive of a new support scheme for sheep.

“Minister Muir is to officially reply to the task force over the coming weeks. It’s important that the momentum generated last autumn is maintained.

“Obviously, this is all about money. However, recent weeks have seen the Stormont Executive commit to a longer-term policy, where the future funding of agriculture is concerned,” Kelly added.

Meanwhile, Ulster Wool and the Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster (YFCU) are collaborating again this year to offer subsidized shearing training to YFC members.

For the seventh year in a row Young Farmers Club members affiliated to the YFCU can take advantage of a 50% discount on Ulster Wool Shearing Courses.

The discounted offer applies to courses in machine and blade shearing

Ulster Wool’s two-day courses are held in all regions of the UK and cover the essentials of shearing.

Attendees receive hands-on practical tuition in small groups, typically with a ratio of one instructor to four participants.

This allows attendees to develop their technique as well as receiving guidance on animal welfare, the use of shearing equipment, and staying safe in the shearing shed.

The discount applies to courses for absolute beginners, intermediate, and advanced level shearers.