Three sheep died and 57 were rescued after becoming stranded during flooding on farmland in Scotland on the last day of the year (Tuesday, December 31).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at 9:43a.m to reports of the sheep stranded in a field at Carse of Lecropt Road, Bridge of Allan.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to the scene where firefighters worked to bring 57 sheep to safety.

“Unfortunately, three sheep did not survive. Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Among the rescue, a field mouse attached to one of the sheep was also saved from the flooding.

Farmer, Heather Katharine McNicol took to social media to thank the fire services and farm workers involved in the rescue.

The farmer said that locals got involved to pull boats in where it was too wet for pickups, and that they were “massively grateful” for all the help.

Flooding

The flooding came after several weather warnings across Scotland, leaving railway lines blocked and hundreds without power.

There is currently Status Yellow weather warnings in place across Scotland today (Tuesday, January 7) for snow and ice, with temperatures having dropped as low as -13° overnight.

The UK Met Office has warned of further rain, sleet and snow showers leading to some travel disruption.

The Environment Agency has said that there is expected to be no further flooding impacts over the next few days, however flooding across England continues.

There are 198 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 300 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible. More freezing weather is on the way across the UK.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow snow and ice warning will come into place this afternoon for counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

The warning will begin from 3:00p.m, remaining in place until midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).