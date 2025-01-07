Seven inches of snow fell earlier this week in the vicinity of Carlow town, but the real impact of the Arctic blast is yet to hit farms in the area.

Specifically, it’s the heavy frost forecast for the next two nights that is now of most concern to tillage and beef farmer, George Byrne.

“If temperatures fall consistently over the next two nights, then water supplies to the cattle could become an issue. We have a number of bulk tanks on the farm, which we can fill and will remain relatively ice-free.

“Cubes are also useful. Putting them in with the cattle will work. Sometimes a bit of extra heat is required around the handles to ensure that the weather keeps flowing,” he said.

Meanwhile, all field work on the Byrne has come to a halt.

“We still have some beet and carrots in the ground. The main roads in this area are now clear.

“Side roads are passable with care but all the lanes in the area are totally off limits. We are expecting very heavy frosts over the next couple of nights,” he added.

Carlow

Byrne is the Co. Carlow representative on the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national grain committee.

“We grow and sell both beet and maize on a contract basis. Beet yields were disappointing last year. We sell the crop to local farmers in a range of formats: straight from the field, washed or washed and chopped.

“There is a €20 per tonne price difference, depending on which option the customer selects,” he said.

Commenting on last autumn’s planting season, the IFA representative confirmed that most winter cereal crops are looking well.

“The one disappointment, was a small area of wheat that was planted out in late November, following beet.

“The crop has not grown on that well over recent weeks. However, all the other winter cereals are in exceptional condition at the present time,” Byrne continued.

According to Met Éireann, it will be extremely cold and largely dry tonight though a few wintry showers will affect parts of the north and west.

Lowest temperatures of -8 to -3°C generally, locally lower, with a severe frost and icy stretches. Light variable breezes will allow patches of freezing fog to develop.

Tomorrow will see a bitterly cold morning with widespread frost and ice, along with patches of freezing fog, lingering in places through the day.

Otherwise, there will be sunny periods and scattered wintry showers, mainly in the north and west, however, it will be cloudier for a time near southern coasts with the chance of some patchy rain.

Highest temperatures of -1 to +4°C with mostly light northerly breezes, more moderate near southern coasts.