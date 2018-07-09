Elderly farmer killed in midlands accident

An elderly farmer was killed in a farm accident over the weekend in Co. Laois, An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

Gardai in Clonaslee are investigating an incident that occurred on a farm in Clonabeg, Co. Laois, last Saturday (July 7), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

A male in his 80s was fatally injured on his farm. A post mortem is due to take place today, the spokesperson added.

It is understood that the accident involved a tractor. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified of the incident.

This is the fourth farm-related fatality to occur on the island of Ireland in the past week.

4 fatalities in 7 days

Last Friday night (July 6), a 29-year-old man was killed in an incident involving farm machinery near the village of Drumbo, Co. Down.

The man, believed to have been from Moira, Co. Down, was travelling as a passenger in the cab of a tractor at the time with a friend who had been working for a local contractor.

The pair are understood to have met another piece of farm machinery at a bend in the road and swerved off the road to avoid a collision.

The 22-year-old driver of the tractor was subsequently arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on suspicion of careless driving.

Last Tuesday (July 3), a man died following an accident on a farm in Co. Monaghan, a spokesperson for the HSA confirmed to AgriLand.

The accident occurred on a farm near Threemilehouse in Co. Monaghan.

An investigation into the accident has been launched, the HSA spokesperson added.

It was confirmed by An Garda Siochana that the man in question was in his 70s.

In a statement, Gardai said: “The man fell into a slurry pit shortly after 3:00pm; he was pulled out a short time later, but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, June 30, a farmer was killed in an accident in Co. Mayo, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Continuing, the Garda spokesperson outlined that Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at Clogher, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.