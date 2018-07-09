Elderly farmer killed in midlands accident
An elderly farmer was killed in a farm accident over the weekend in Co. Laois, An Garda Siochana has confirmed.
Gardai in Clonaslee are investigating an incident that occurred on a farm in Clonabeg, Co. Laois, last Saturday (July 7), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.
A male in his 80s was fatally injured on his farm. A post mortem is due to take place today, the spokesperson added.
This is the fourth farm-related fatality to occur on the island of Ireland in the past week.
4 fatalities in 7 days
Last Friday night (July 6), a 29-year-old man was killed in an incident involving farm machinery near the village of Drumbo, Co. Down.
The man, believed to have been from Moira, Co. Down, was travelling as a passenger in the cab of a tractor at the time with a friend who had been working for a local contractor.
The pair are understood to have met another piece of farm machinery at a bend in the road and swerved off the road to avoid a collision.
Last Tuesday (July 3), a man died following an accident on a farm in Co. Monaghan, a spokesperson for the HSA confirmed to AgriLand.
The accident occurred on a farm near Threemilehouse in Co. Monaghan.
An investigation into the accident has been launched, the HSA spokesperson added.
It was confirmed by An Garda Siochana that the man in question was in his 70s.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, June 30, a farmer was killed in an accident in Co. Mayo, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.
Continuing, the Garda spokesperson outlined that Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at Clogher, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.
A man in his 50s was fatally injured in the farm accident, the spokesperson added. The HSA were subsequently informed.