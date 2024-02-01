Landowners have just a few more days to avail of an early signing bonus offered by Eirgrid as part of a compensation package during the construction of the North-South Interconnector project.

Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are understood to be the “next step” in the process in securing the construction of infrastructure proposed on landholdings in Co. Meath, Co. Cavan, and Co. Monaghan.

During a Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action debate on Tuesday, January 30, Michael Mahon, chief infrastructure officer at Eirgrid confirmed that an early signing bonus, to a maximum of €6,000 and a minimum of €3,000, of which people can avail is coming to an end on February 9, 2024.

This early sign-up payment of between €3,000-€6,000 is based on a calculation of €5 per linear metre of line.

Mahon said “the next step after the voluntary process is a compulsory process“.

“This is the first and final offer. There is not another offer coming,” he added.

The early signing bonus payment will only apply where a voluntary option agreement is completed and returned within 12 weeks from the date of a letter written to landowners in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan in November, provided that all legal queries have been addressed to EirGrid’s satisfaction.

EirGrid

The North-South Interconnector project aims to add a new 400 kV overhead line, connecting the electricity grids of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The proposed line would run through counties Monaghan, Cavan and Meath in Ireland, and Armagh and Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

103km of electricity line are proposed to traverse lands in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan supported by pylons.

A team of agricultural liaison officers have been “going from door to door” in these counties to engage with landowners over the proposals of the project, Mahon said.

“There has been a lot of positive interaction. Many people are happy they are being engaged with and offered compensation.

“Several other people are saying they do not wish to engage. We have noted that and moved on,” the chief infrastructure officer at Eirgrid said.

There was a recent letter sent to the landowners to inform them of the “next steps of the process beyond the voluntary process” which has caused landowners to call for more engagement from Eirgrid with them.

“Our team is quite busy meeting landowners this week,” Mahon said.

Project construction

Mahon confirmed that there are “several contracted parties” that are ready to “mobilise the construction of the project”.

He added the contracted parties have construction orders for the materials in place and can “give the green light at a point”.

The chief infrastructure officer at Eirgrid said that from previous engagements with ESB, it indicated that it wishes to get to approximately 70% land access secured through a voluntary and non-voluntary process before construction starts.

Dr. Liam Ryan, chief innovation and planning officer at EirGrid said that “suitable land must be available for strategic network investments as well as access to sites for necessary site investigations”.