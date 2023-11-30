Ethical Farming Ireland (EFI) has joined forces with other campaign organisations in submitting a formal complaint on what it has described as Ireland compromising animal welfare during live exports.

EFI, along with Welfarm; Animal Welfare Foundation; Compassion in World Farming; Eurogroup for Animals; and Eyes on Animals submitted a complaint to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The complaint is based on a livestock vessel, which the group stated left Foynes Port, Co. Limerick headed for Libya on November 10.

According to the group, 2,000 weanlings and adult bulls were on board the ship.

The sea conditions were very poor at the time of departure, with winds of force six, which is in breach of the Carriage of Livestock by Sea Regulations S.I. No. 356/2016.

The group added that at around 48 hours after departure, the vessel was forced to anchor off the coast of France, where it stayed for 60 hours before heading off again.

EFI also reported that a deceased bull washed up on the shore, not far from where the ship anchored.

According to the group, the only livestock vessels to use this route come from Ireland.

Live exports

Live exports have been described by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), as “vital” for competition in the market place, by providing an alternative market outlet for farmers.

The role of DAFM is to create the conditions in which live exporters can secure contracts. This involves agreeing on sanitary conditions with non-EU countries under terms as favourable as possible for Irish exporters, in keeping with the country’s own requirements.

Outside of the EU, Ireland has agreed export health certificates for exporting cattle to: Algeria; Bosnia; Egypt; Kazakhstan; Lebanon; Libya; Montenegro; Morocco; Russia; Serbia; Tunisia; and Turkey.

The EFI stated that it has submitted numerous complaints about live exports leaving when sea conditions are poor, but they have been “repeatedly ignored”.

It said formal complaints over shipments departing during adverse weather conditions were submitted on January 3, 2021; April 26, 2021; February 2, 2022; and March 2, 2023.

Agriland is awaiting a response from DAFM on the issue.

EFI has said that if the group does not receive a “satisfactory response”, it will be following up with a formal complaint to the European Commission.

“Given the extent of illnesses, injuries and deaths incurred during these shipments, they undoubtedly cause harm and suffering,” EFI stated.