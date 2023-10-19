The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) was contacted about animal welfare concerns at the recent Ballinsloe Fair in Co. Galway.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that the department’s confidential animal welfare helpline “received correspondence” in relation to the fair.

Ballinasloe Fair and Festival 2023 took place from Sunday October 1 until Sunday October 8.

Animal welfare

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question tabled this week by People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy.

The Dublin TD asked the minister if he was aware of the “accusations of animal abuse at the Ballinasloe fair”.

Deputy Murphy also asked if DAFM inspectors were in attendance for the duration of the week-long event which this year marked its 301st anniversary.

The minister said that officer from his department, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) and An Garda Síochána were in attendance during the course of the event.

“Case reports which are received are referred for investigation by department officials and appropriate actions may be taken, up to and including prosecution,” Minister McConalogue said.

“A number of animals were seized and surrendered on welfare grounds during the course of the fair,” he added.

Minister McConalogue said that his department does not comment further on cases which may be under investigation.

He urged Deputy Murphy or any member of the public who is aware of any cases of suspected abuse or neglect, to contact DAFM’s animal welfare helpline on 01 607 2379.

In a separate parliamentary question, Deputy Murphy asked Minister McConalogue who permits Ballinsloe Fair to go ahead.

“Ballinasloe Fair is a traditional fair that dates back over 300 years.

“It occurs by tradition each year at the beginning of October. It does not fall under the remit of my department and my department does not have any role in issuing permits to the fair,” the minister replied.