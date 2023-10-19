The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) is gathering support from industries and associations for its proposed data charter for farmers.

The charter was presented to a recent meeting at the IFA’s national council.

The association described the charter to be a voluntary non-legally binding agreement that encourages collective industry action in establishing data governance practice that follow IFA guidelines on using data.

IFA deputy president, Brian Rushe explained that it is a “code of conduct for how farmers data should be used”.

He said farmers rarely know what they’re signing up to when they tick a box to ‘end user agreement’ on a scheme or service.

Advertisement

“I’m aware of farmers opting out of schemes because they had concerns about where their information went to, and those concerns weren’t addressed,” Rushe said.

“They don’t know where the information goes, who has access or if they can pull back. The IFA could give offer some comfort in approving these things” he added.

Signing up to the data charter

Industries that want to sign up can review the IFA’s charter and complete a self assessment.

A charter pledge can then be filled out, followed by montioring.

Some examples of guidelines that the IFA are asking organisations to follow:

Advertisement

Only process data after obtaining “explicit and informed permission”;

Protect farmer privacy and anonymity, along with clearly informing farmers about types of third parties their data can be shared with;

To provide easily accessible contact for enquiries, requests and complaints;

Articulate the purpose of processing data;

Explain the effects of a farmers’ decision to share data on the availability of the service.

So far, Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) have already agreed to sign up.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has declined on signing up.

Details are being finalised with Teagasc, and it will be singing up, according to Rushe.

The IFA is yet to receive a response from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).