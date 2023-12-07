€33 million is issuing today (Thursday, December 7) to over 3,200 farmers as the 2023 advance payments for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) begin.

These advance payments amount to 85% of the full annual payment offered under the OFS.

The subsequent 15% balancing payment is expected to be made in spring 2024.

At present, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), there are approximately 4,000 farmers participating in the OFS with approximately 180,000ha in Ireland currently under organic production.

When compared to when the advance payments were issued in the OFS in 2022, there was 110,000ha under organic production throughout Ireland, showing that an area of 70,000ha has come under organic production in twelve months.

The scheme makes an important contribution to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to see the area farmed organically reach 10% by 2030.

Organic Farming Scheme

The scheme will be open to applications from all sectors until December 15, 2023.

Under the scheme, which opened on November 3, drystock farmers could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha “when they have achieved “full organic status”.

Higher payment rates are also available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

In addition, an annual participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400 per year has been introduced to support organic farmers.

A total budget of €256 million has been allocated to the OFS over the lifetime of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The overall objective of the OFS is to deliver enhanced environmental and animal welfare benefits and to encourage producers to respond to the market demand for organically produced food.