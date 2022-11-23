An estimated 1,000 farmers are set to receive more than €5.3 million as the 2022 Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) advance payments get underway from today (Wednesday, November 23).

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett said that payments have been issued earlier this year compared to when they were issued last year, and will continue to be issued over the coming weeks.

“Payments issued today represent an increase of €1.3 million compared to 2021,” she said.

“In the past couple of years, there has been significant interest and growth in the organic sector, and we are focused on delivering the Programme for Government target of 7.5% of land under organic production.”

She said these advance payments to organic farmers are “vital” to provide support for the maintenance and conversion of farms to the sector.

There are around 2,100 organic farmers currently participating in the OFS and annual payments under the scheme are estimated to be worth in the region of €13 million.

According to DAFM around 110,000ha are currently under organic production throughout Ireland.

The minister has now urged farmers whose contracts end this year to apply to participate in the new scheme which is open for applications until December 9.

€256 million for organic farming sector

“As I previously announced, from 2023 farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme will benefit from enhanced payment rates and the introduction of a participation payment,” she added.

The advance payments which are issued from today represent about 85% of the full annual payment available under the OFS.

The remaining 15% payment is expected to be paid in May 2023.

Minister Hackett was keen to stress today that the DAFM is committed to developing the organic sector though a variety of supports particularly in relation to funding.

A total €256 million is earmarked to be invested in the sector over the lifespan of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, which she said represents a “fivefold increase” in funding.