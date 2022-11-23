A leading representative of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has claimed that Scottish ware potatoes are being sold in Ireland with the Bord Bia quality mark.

Frank Brady, the association’s regional chairman for Ulster and North Leinster, raised the matter at this week’s National Potato Conference in Co. Meath.

He claimed that farmers feel very let down by Bord Bia, specifically referencing the exhaustive nature of the inspection processes currently in place.

Responding, Bord Bia’s Lorcan Bourke said that only Irish grown potatoes can receive the ‘Q’ mark, adding:

“You are making a specific allegation and if you have further information, please make it known to me.”

Bourke confirmed that approximately 70,000t of ware potatoes are imported from the UK into Ireland on an annual basis, of which 40,000t is destined for the ‘chipper’ market.

“It is the job of Bord Bia to promote Irish farming,” he explained.

“We like to think we are doing a good job. We feel we operate within the dynamics of a micro environment that we cannot change, whether this relates to wars, climate change or whatever. Supply/demand is also a key factor.

“Weather has been a huge issue for farming, going back to the drought of 2018 up to the semi-drought this year.

“At Bord Bia we will continue to do what we are charged to do. We, very much, have the best interests of Irish farming at heart and certainly our campaign would appear to be proving fruitful to us.”

Supporting the potato sector

The campaign referenced by Bourke relates to the work undertaken by Bord Bia to encourage the purchase of more home-grown potatoes by Irish fish and chip shops.

“On the chipping front, we have carried out our research. We have identified a real market opportunity for Irish potatoes, where this sector is concerned,” he continued.

Delegates attending the conference were told that potato consumption levels have doubled over the past nine years, from 100,000t in 2013 up to 210,000t in 2022.

Millennials (18-34 year olds) are now a key demographic group for the Irish potato industry. Consumption levels within this age group have grown by 16% since 2019.

Bord Bia’s current promotional work has specifically targeted millennials so as to the ensure that they can pass their growing interest in potatoes on to the next generation.