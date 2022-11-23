ABP has re-confirmed its commitment to supporting diversity, equality and inclusion in the meat industry by aligning with Meat Business Women (MBW) as strategic partners for 2023/2024.

The company has been long-standing partners with MBW, starting their partnership in 2019. ABP has said that this commitment for a further two years demonstrates the long-term vision and passion in the business to attract, nurture and retain female talent.

The arrangement includes ABP UK, ABP Ireland and the company’s Linden Foods business in Northern Ireland.

Partnership with Meat Business Women

Employees at ABP UK, ABP Ireland and Linden Foods will continue to benefit from global mentoring, personal development coaching and have the opportunity to participate in networking at industry events.

Advertisement

ABP UK’s partnership with MBW has seen the development of ABP’s female empowerment programme ABP She.

Kevin Cahill, managing director of ABP Ireland and Poland officially launched ABP Ireland’s ABP She programme at the Meat Business Women’s Dublin networking event in September this year. The programme is aimed at supporting women in the careers at ABP.

Laura Ryan, founder and chair of Meat Business Women said: “Having such senior level commitment from businesses like ABP Food Group is a real endorsement for Meat Business Women.

“It allows us to proactively champion the sector with our partners, by showcasing the success that is available and working to ensure the sustainability of our sector.

“ABP She is a real success story for the business and we are delighted to work so closely with ABP to develop ways to attract, nurture and retain the best possible talent,” she added.

Advertisement

ABP UK CEO Bob Carnell added: “ABP has long recognised the importance of diversity in our business and we want to build on this by working with Meat Business Women. We look forward to further developing the number of exciting initiatives that are already in place across the business such as ABP She.”

MBW is the United Nation’s (UN) recognised global professional network for women working across the meat industry.

It was created to improve the sustainability of the meat sector and grow the pipeline of female talent in this male dominated arena.