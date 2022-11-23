Consumers are being urged by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) to support Irish pig producers when buying their Christmas ham this year.

The chair of the IFA National Pigs Committee, Roy Gallie said that the past 18 months have been extremely difficult for pig farmers.

“Unfortunately, some producers have had to close their doors due to the exorbitant increases in input costs,” he said.

Pig farmers

The latest figures from Teagasc’s pig development department indicate that with the current Irish pig price at €2.10/kg, the average sized Irish pig farm is continuing to lose €13,000/month.

Teagasc data indicates that the current break-even price for producers is €2.20/kg.

However, as prices remain around 10c/kg below that level farmers continue to operate at a loss of €9/pig for the average sized farm.

Last month, Roy Gallie told the Teagasc Pig Conference that if current market conditions persist, the accumulated losses on the average pig farm will reach well over €400,000.

This figure is after the government’s Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS) of €120,000 has been made to farmers, he said.

Christmas

As the countdown to Christmas continues, Gallie has appealed to consumers to play their part in supporting Irish pig farmers this festive season.

“The traditional ham is a feature on our Christmas dinner tables. I would ask that when you make your trip to the supermarket or shop online, choose Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish ham with the Bord Bia logo clearly displayed.

“Irish retailers have shown commitment to the Bord Bia logo and to Irish producers which is verified through the DNA scheme.

“We encourage them to strengthen and grow this commitment, but we also need to raise consumer awareness in choosing the Bord Bia logo and what it means to us as local producers,” he added.

“Choose to support local Irish food producers, Irish farmers, your neighbours, farm families, when you buy your Christmas ham this year.

“Purchasing Bord Bia Quality Assured pigmeat each week will secure a future for Irish pig producers.

“When you pick up your ham, pack of rashers, or pork chops, choose the product with the Bord Bia logo and conscientiously buy Irish this Christmas,” Gallie concluded.