Tirlán and its family farm suppliers have set an ambitious new target to plant 450,000 native trees and hedgerow plants by 2025.

Last year, Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, reached its original 100,000 tree and hedgerow target twelve months ahead of schedule.

To mark the milestone in its Operation Biodiversity programme, Tirlán donated 10,000 native trees to its farmers, customers and community groups.

The company pledged to donate more trees as annual targets are met between now and 2025.

In February, the processor unveiled plans for an annual €18 million sustainability payment for milk suppliers as part its overall sustainability strategy, Living Proof.

This three-year programme is designed to help dairy suppliers reduce their carbon footprint; enhance water quality and biodiversity; and improve air quality and soil health.

Tirlán has said that trees and hedging plants bought as part of Operation Biodiversity will count as actions towards securing the bonus payment, which is worth an average of €3,000 a year.

Suppliers have been reminded to log into their Tirlán FarmLife account and declare at least seven sustainability actions delivered on their farm this year so they can continue to receive the 0.5c/L payment in 2023.

Tirlán said that horticulturists and employees in its stores and garden centres will help farmers to select the right type of trees and hedging plants for their individual farms.

The specially selected hedging bundles include Blackthorn, Whitethorn, Hazel and Alder, while the trees are a mixture of Birch, Alder, Oak and Mountain Ash.

Danny Poole from Co. Wexford and John Murphy, Tirlán chair. Photo: Mary Browne

Chair of Tirlán John Murphy said that the success of the programme to date was due to the enthusiasm of farm families to protect the land.

“Operation Biodiversity has helped enrich our landscape and provide much-needed food and shelter for our native wildlife since its launch in 2020.

“Every native Irish tree and hedgerow planted builds on the ongoing biodiversity work that farm families are already doing as custodians of the land.

“There’s space for nature on every farm and I’d encourage farmers to talk to our team of experienced horticulturalists and discuss the best tree and hedgerow options to boost biodiversity on their farms.

“Every tree planted makes a difference,” Murphy said.