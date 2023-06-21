Aldi Ireland together with ABP and the Irish Angus Cattle Society have officially launched the 2023 Irish Angus qualifiers.

The Bull Calf Championship was first unveiled in 2013 and there are currently three qualifiers held across 14 locations throughout the summer.

During this process 84 bulls will potentially be selected across three age-determined categories to contest the three Championship Finals.

The championships offer a combined prize fund of €31,500 and are open to registered members of the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

This year’s finals will be held at the Iverk Show in Piltown Co Kilkenny on Saturday August 26.

Iverk Show has been running since 1826, making it Ireland’s oldest Agricultural Show.

Michael Flanagan, Irish Angus Cattle Society’s event coordinator said: “Since its inception, the success of the championships has come down to four priceless components, the continued generous sponsorship received from ALDI Ireland, the support received from the Irish Angus Cattle Society and ABP, as well as the Irish Angus breeders who show their stock at the qualifiers and present them for judging in the Championship finals.

“Finally, the Iverk Show cattle committee who ensure that year after year the show ring and its surrounds are impeccably presented on the day. “

Classes

The three Angus bull calf championships are supported by seven additional classes on the day.

Advertisement

There are four female classes with a combined value of €4,000 and this year the winner of each class advances to contest the newly-introduced class, An Banríonn Dubh, which boasts an additional prize fund of €1,000 in a winner-takes-all Female Championship.

Following on from Tread Na hÉireann in 2022, there is a keen interest in the 2023 renewal, and it’s expected that there will be a significant increase in the number of herds competing in the championships at the Iverk Show.

Aldi Junior Stockperson of the Year Competition

The ALDI sponsored Junior Stockperson of the Year and the Young Handler Competition has a first prize of €1,000.

The ALDI YDP Junior Stockperson of the Year is selected from the three regional qualifiers held in Charleville, Longford and Bonniconlon.

Nine entrants aged between 13 and 17 will participate in the Iverk Show to compete for the coveted first prize.

Advertisement

Launching the competition, Rob Farrell, buying director at Aldi Ireland said: “We’re delighted to kick off the 2023 Young Stockperson of the Year competition.

“We’re looking forward to meeting Ireland’s young farming talent and budding stockpersons from across the country for what promises to be another exciting competition this year.

“We are proud to continue our support for the Angus Cattle Competition at the Iverk Show.

“Throughout our business, we work closely with Irish farmers and food producers, including through our long association with ABP Foods, and we’re always looking to support the next generation of exceptional Irish farmers.”

The finalists are judged on five disciplines, including sustainability, knowledge of the breed, stock judging, animal preparation for showing and ring showmanship.

The competition aims to improve the participants’ personal development and knowledge of all that preparing and presenting stock in a show ring entails, to ensure that there is succession in place so that the future for the showing of Irish Angus cattle is in safe hands.