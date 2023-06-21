Copa Cogeca, the umbrella group for European farmer organisations and European agri-cooperatives, has said it is “dismayed” that an approach to the Nature Restoration Law was adopted by the Council of the European Union.

Yesterday (Tuesday, June 20), a council meeting of environment ministers adopted an approach to the proposed law which will form the basis of the council’s position when negotiations take place with the European Parliament on a final text for the law.

Copa said after the meeting that it was “unfortunate” that the council failed to reject the Nature Restoration Law proposal.

Copa said that “immense pressure” has been put on the proposal in order for the council to come to a position on it by the end of its current presidency, which is held by Sweden.

According to Copa, pressure is also being exerted to get the proposal into law by the end of the current term of the European Commission and European Parliament, which will end with parliament elections next year.

“This comes despite signals from member state capitals that there should be a postponement and a possible reassessment of the proposal and its procedures,” the organisation said.

Copa also questioned the legal basis for the law, saying it is based on an incorrect article in one of the EU’s key treaties, when it should be based on another article that deals with land use.

“[We] are therefore relaying on the European Parliament to support the proposal for rejection of the law in [its] committee on environment on June 27, and subsequently during the July plenary.

“We urge the members of the European Parliament to support the farming, forestry and fisheries sectors in rejecting the proposal. As it stands it is worse than the commission’s [original] proposal,” the group said.

Copa called for the proposal to be sent back to the commission for re-evaluation, and for the commission to carry out a new impact assessment, and to propose a “more realistic and rational target-setting conclusion”.

The position adopted by environment ministers yesterday aims to put in place “recovery measures” that will cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and 20% of its sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems “in need of restoration” by 2050.

The council said that it has “softened requirements” on rewetting of peatland, to take account of the fact that some member states are disproportionately impacted by these obligations.

The council is now aiming to restore 30% of drained peatlands under agricultural use by 2030 and 50% by 2050, with the possibility for member states that are heavily affected to apply a lower percentage.