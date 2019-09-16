‘€3.80/kg base price and we will stand down immediately’

Farmers protesting at the factory gates in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan have called on representatives from Liffey Meats to meet with the farmers on the picket line today and “bury the hatchet”.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers protesting at the picket line in Ballyjamesduff, John Daly has this morning, Monday, September 16, told AgriLand that the farmers will withdraw from the protest at the factory gates on the condition that a minimum base price of €3.80/kg is guaranteed for three months.

He expressed optimism that factory representatives will meet with the farmers protesting in Ballyjamesduff and strike a deal on base price “before lunch time today”.

He added that if the deal is struck, the protest will finish and the factory could resume operations this evening.

Advertisement

Daly noted that so far this morning, the factory had not made contact with the protestors but said he “hoped to be hearing from them shortly”.

The meeting

At the meeting held in St. Joseph’s Hall, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, last night, Sunday, September 15, one key speaker claimed that a base price of €3.75/kg had been offered for cattle but as of today, such quotes have been unconfirmed officially to AgriLand.

Daly noted that the protestors in Ballyjamesduff are keen to see a closure to the ongoing dispute and he expressed optimism that – if their final condition is met – the protest could draw to a conclusion.