A “record” €1 million investment in agricultural shows across the country has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today (Thursday, June 22).

In total 122 agricultural shows nationwide will be supported through the €1 million investment which represents a 40% increase on last year’s allocation.

The grants from the Department of Rural and Community Development will support show committees in staging their events over the summer season, Minister Humphreys said.

Announcing the “record” funding to support 122 agricultural shows, the “length and breadth of the country”, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our agricultural shows sum up all that is good about rural Ireland. They are intrinsically linked to that sense of community that our rural towns and villages are known for.

“The shows are key dates in the summer calendar and are a central point for the agri-food industry, the farming community and our local artisan producers.”

Agricultural shows

The increased funding under “Our Rural Future” will help cover some of the operational costs associated with running these shows, which have increased in line with inflation, she added.

This year’s allocation brings the total funding for agricultural shows since 2018 to almost €3.3 million, the department, which will work with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) to administer the 2023 scheme, said.

“Our agricultural shows are so important in rural Ireland for two reasons – their economic value and their social value,” the national secretary of the ISA, Jim Harrison said.

The shows to benefit from the €1 million funding in 2023 are:

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Carlow €14,965
Raheendaw Show   04 & 05 June                           €4,265
Tullow Agricultural Show20-August €10,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Cavan €19,905
Arva Show30-July                           €9,205
Virginia Show23-August €10,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Clare €73,075
Clarecastle Show29-July                           €8,525
Corofin North Clare Agricultural Show Ltd22-July €8,525
Kildysart Show Society05-August €8,525
Mullagh Show20-August €6,700
Newmarket-on-Fergus Agricultural Show30-April €8,525
North West Clare Agricultural Show (Ennistymon)04-June €8,525
Scariff Show Society03-September €6,700
South East Clare Show (Bridgetown)23-July €8,525
West Clare Show (Kilrush)01-July €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Cork €138,985
Ballygarvan Agricultural Show26-August                      €8,525
Ballyvourney/Coolea Show Baile Bhúirne/Cúil Aodha16-July €6,700
Bandon Agricultural Show21-May €9,995
Bantry Agricultural Show Society20-August €9,995
Barryroe Show Ltd08-July €8,525
Belgooly & District Agricultural Show03-June €8,525
Carbery Show20-July €9,205
Charleville Agricultural Show24 & 25 June €10,700
Clonakilty Show11-June €9,205
Cork Summer Show17 & 18 June €11,400
Dunmanway Agricultural Show02-July €8,525
Inniscarra Show27-August €5,880
Leap Horse & Pony Show05-June €5,880
Midleton Agricultural Show28-May €8,525
National Dairy Show21-Oct €10,700
Schull Agricultural Show30-July €6,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Donegal €60,025
Ardara Show12-August                          €8,525
Ballyshannon Annual Show Ltd20-August €8,525
Clonmany Show08 & 09 August €10,700
Finn Valley Show17-June €8,525
Glencolmcille Agricultural Show06-August €8,525
Inishowen Agricultural Show15-July €8,525
Meenacross Show07-August €6,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Dublin €10,700
Flavours of Fingal County Show01-July                           €10,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Galway €139,900
Ardrahan Agricultural Show08-July                    €6,700
Athenry Agricultural Show28-May €8,525
Ballinasloe Agricultural Show24-September €8,525
Ballyconneely Agricultural Show16-July €6,700
Ballyconneely Performance Show03-June €5,880
Cashel Pony Show06-August €5,880
Claregalway Agricultural Show11-June €6,700
Connemara Pony of the Year Charity Show17-September €5,880
Connemara Pony Show (Clifden)15 to 18 August €9,205
Corrandulla Show25-June €8,525
Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show01-Oct €8,525
Gort & District Show12-August €6,700
Loughrea Agricultural Show16-July €6,700
Maam Cross Show02-July €5,880
Monivea Show11-September €3,245
Mountbellew Agricultural Show26-August €8,525
Ougherard Show Society27-August €8,525
Roundstone Connemara Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show09-July €6,700
Seo Chapailini An Cheathru Rua (Carraroe)07-August €5,880
Taispeántas Chois Fharraige (Spiddal)03-September €6,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Kerry 37,830
Blennerville Pony & Agricultural Show09-July                        €6,700
Glencar25-June €6,700
Kilgarvan Show06-August €8,525
Kingdom County Agricultural & Industrial Show06 & 07 May €9,205
West Kerry Agricultural Show (Dingle /An Daingean)23-July €6,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Kilkenny 33,325
Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show25-June                       €8,525
Castlegannon Show Ltd16-July €6,700
Iverk Show26-August €11,400
Welsh Pony Championship Show21& 22 May €6,700
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Laois €8,525
Clonaslee & District Show10-September                     €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Leitrim 25,575
Ballinamore Show15-August                    €8,525
Manorhamilton Agricultural Show22-July €8,525
Mohill Agricultural Show20-August €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Limerick €26,935
Cappamore Agricultural Show19-August                    €9,205
Limerick Show Society27-August €9,205
Newcastle West Agricultural Show16-July €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Longford €24,430
Ballinalee Connemara Pony Show11-June                 €6,700
Granard Agricultural Show Society15-July €8,525
Longford Agricultural Show02-July €9,205
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Louth €15,085
Co Louth Agricultural Show (Dundalk Show Society)11-June                 €9,205
Irish Pony Breeders Show24-September €5,880
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Mayo €74,175
Ballina Show09-July               €8,525
Ballinrobe Agricultual Show Ltd03-September €9,205
Bonniconlon Show Ltd07-August €10,700
Claremorris Agricultural Show06-August €8,525
Crossmolina Show   29-July €4,265
Erris Agricultural Show23-July €9,205
Louisburgh Horse Show16-July €6,700
Swinford Agricultural Show Society27-August €8,525
Westport Horse & Pony Show04 & 05 June €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Meath €52,510
Ballivor Horse Show10-June            €8,525
Nobber Show21-May €9,205
North East Connemara Pony Breeders Show01-July €8,525
Oldcastle Agricultural Show16-July €8,525
Rolestown Show (Tattersalls)18 & 19 July €8,525
Royal Meath Show (Trim)03-September €9,205
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Monaghan €18,410
Castleblayney Show07-August          €9,205
Tydavnet Show19-August €9,205
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Offaly 11,400
Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show13-August     11,400
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Roscommon €41,480
Boyle Summer Show03-August            €6,700
Castlerea Agricultural Show07-August €8,525
Elphin Show02-September €8,525
Roscommon Agricultural Show19-August €8,525
Strokestown Agricultural & Ind Show Society Ltd09-September €9,205
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Sligo €31,455
Beltra Show02-September            €5,880
Enniscrone Show02-July €8,525
North Sligo Agricultural Show (Grange)05-August €8,525
Sligo County Agricultural Show (Riverstown)15-July €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Tipperary €27,045
Bansha Agricultural & Industrial Show23-August          €8,525
Clonmel Show02-July €9,995
North Tipperary Agricultural Show (Nenagh)07-August €8,525
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Waterford €9,995
Dungarvan Agricultural Show09-July        €9,995
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Westmeath €34,315
Athlone Agricultural Show18-June        €9,205
Midlands Connemara Pony Breeders Annual Show23-July €6,700
Moate Agricultural Show27-August €9,205
Westmeath Show Society (Mullingar)09-July €9,205
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Wexford €39,275
Adamstown Show01-July        €8,525
Bannow & Rathangan Agricultural Show13-July €11,400
Glendoran Island Show27-May €4,265
Gorey Agricultural Show17-June €9,205
Wexford Summer Show27-July €5,880
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural ShowDateGrant 2023
Wicklow €30,680
Carnew & District Agricultural Show15-July €6,700
Kilmacanogue Horse Show22-July €6,700
Marina Fay Show28-May €5,880
Tinahely Show07-August €11,400
Grand Total (122 Shows) €1,000,000
Source: Department of Rural and Community Development
AGRICULTURAL SHOWS MINISTER HEATHER HUMPHREYS RURAL LIFE