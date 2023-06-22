A “record” €1 million investment in agricultural shows across the country has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today (Thursday, June 22).

In total 122 agricultural shows nationwide will be supported through the €1 million investment which represents a 40% increase on last year’s allocation.

The grants from the Department of Rural and Community Development will support show committees in staging their events over the summer season, Minister Humphreys said.

Announcing the “record” funding to support 122 agricultural shows, the “length and breadth of the country”, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our agricultural shows sum up all that is good about rural Ireland. They are intrinsically linked to that sense of community that our rural towns and villages are known for.

“The shows are key dates in the summer calendar and are a central point for the agri-food industry, the farming community and our local artisan producers.”

Agricultural shows

The increased funding under “Our Rural Future” will help cover some of the operational costs associated with running these shows, which have increased in line with inflation, she added.

This year’s allocation brings the total funding for agricultural shows since 2018 to almost €3.3 million, the department, which will work with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) to administer the 2023 scheme, said.

“Our agricultural shows are so important in rural Ireland for two reasons – their economic value and their social value,” the national secretary of the ISA, Jim Harrison said.

The shows to benefit from the €1 million funding in 2023 are: Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Carlow €14,965 Raheendaw Show 04 & 05 June €4,265 Tullow Agricultural Show 20-August €10,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Cavan €19,905 Arva Show 30-July €9,205 Virginia Show 23-August €10,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Clare €73,075 Clarecastle Show 29-July €8,525 Corofin North Clare Agricultural Show Ltd 22-July €8,525 Kildysart Show Society 05-August €8,525 Mullagh Show 20-August €6,700 Newmarket-on-Fergus Agricultural Show 30-April €8,525 North West Clare Agricultural Show (Ennistymon) 04-June €8,525 Scariff Show Society 03-September €6,700 South East Clare Show (Bridgetown) 23-July €8,525 West Clare Show (Kilrush) 01-July €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Cork €138,985 Ballygarvan Agricultural Show 26-August €8,525 Ballyvourney/Coolea Show Baile Bhúirne/Cúil Aodha 16-July €6,700 Bandon Agricultural Show 21-May €9,995 Bantry Agricultural Show Society 20-August €9,995 Barryroe Show Ltd 08-July €8,525 Belgooly & District Agricultural Show 03-June €8,525 Carbery Show 20-July €9,205 Charleville Agricultural Show 24 & 25 June €10,700 Clonakilty Show 11-June €9,205 Cork Summer Show 17 & 18 June €11,400 Dunmanway Agricultural Show 02-July €8,525 Inniscarra Show 27-August €5,880 Leap Horse & Pony Show 05-June €5,880 Midleton Agricultural Show 28-May €8,525 National Dairy Show 21-Oct €10,700 Schull Agricultural Show 30-July €6,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Donegal €60,025 Ardara Show 12-August €8,525 Ballyshannon Annual Show Ltd 20-August €8,525 Clonmany Show 08 & 09 August €10,700 Finn Valley Show 17-June €8,525 Glencolmcille Agricultural Show 06-August €8,525 Inishowen Agricultural Show 15-July €8,525 Meenacross Show 07-August €6,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Dublin €10,700 Flavours of Fingal County Show 01-July €10,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Galway €139,900 Ardrahan Agricultural Show 08-July €6,700 Athenry Agricultural Show 28-May €8,525 Ballinasloe Agricultural Show 24-September €8,525 Ballyconneely Agricultural Show 16-July €6,700 Ballyconneely Performance Show 03-June €5,880 Cashel Pony Show 06-August €5,880 Claregalway Agricultural Show 11-June €6,700 Connemara Pony of the Year Charity Show 17-September €5,880 Connemara Pony Show (Clifden) 15 to 18 August €9,205 Corrandulla Show 25-June €8,525 Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show 01-Oct €8,525 Gort & District Show 12-August €6,700 Loughrea Agricultural Show 16-July €6,700 Maam Cross Show 02-July €5,880 Monivea Show 11-September €3,245 Mountbellew Agricultural Show 26-August €8,525 Ougherard Show Society 27-August €8,525 Roundstone Connemara Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show 09-July €6,700 Seo Chapailini An Cheathru Rua (Carraroe) 07-August €5,880 Taispeántas Chois Fharraige (Spiddal) 03-September €6,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Kerry €37,830 Blennerville Pony & Agricultural Show 09-July €6,700 Glencar 25-June €6,700 Kilgarvan Show 06-August €8,525 Kingdom County Agricultural & Industrial Show 06 & 07 May €9,205 West Kerry Agricultural Show (Dingle /An Daingean) 23-July €6,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Kilkenny €33,325 Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show 25-June €8,525 Castlegannon Show Ltd 16-July €6,700 Iverk Show 26-August €11,400 Welsh Pony Championship Show 21& 22 May €6,700 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Laois €8,525 Clonaslee & District Show 10-September €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Leitrim €25,575 Ballinamore Show 15-August €8,525 Manorhamilton Agricultural Show 22-July €8,525 Mohill Agricultural Show 20-August €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Limerick €26,935 Cappamore Agricultural Show 19-August €9,205 Limerick Show Society 27-August €9,205 Newcastle West Agricultural Show 16-July €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Longford €24,430 Ballinalee Connemara Pony Show 11-June €6,700 Granard Agricultural Show Society 15-July €8,525 Longford Agricultural Show 02-July €9,205 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Louth €15,085 Co Louth Agricultural Show (Dundalk Show Society) 11-June €9,205 Irish Pony Breeders Show 24-September €5,880 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Mayo €74,175 Ballina Show 09-July €8,525 Ballinrobe Agricultual Show Ltd 03-September €9,205 Bonniconlon Show Ltd 07-August €10,700 Claremorris Agricultural Show 06-August €8,525 Crossmolina Show 29-July €4,265 Erris Agricultural Show 23-July €9,205 Louisburgh Horse Show 16-July €6,700 Swinford Agricultural Show Society 27-August €8,525 Westport Horse & Pony Show 04 & 05 June €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Meath €52,510 Ballivor Horse Show 10-June €8,525 Nobber Show 21-May €9,205 North East Connemara Pony Breeders Show 01-July €8,525 Oldcastle Agricultural Show 16-July €8,525 Rolestown Show (Tattersalls) 18 & 19 July €8,525 Royal Meath Show (Trim) 03-September €9,205 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Monaghan €18,410 Castleblayney Show 07-August €9,205 Tydavnet Show 19-August €9,205 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Offaly €11,400 Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show 13-August €11,400 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Roscommon €41,480 Boyle Summer Show 03-August €6,700 Castlerea Agricultural Show 07-August €8,525 Elphin Show 02-September €8,525 Roscommon Agricultural Show 19-August €8,525 Strokestown Agricultural & Ind Show Society Ltd 09-September €9,205 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Sligo €31,455 Beltra Show 02-September €5,880 Enniscrone Show 02-July €8,525 North Sligo Agricultural Show (Grange) 05-August €8,525 Sligo County Agricultural Show (Riverstown) 15-July €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Tipperary €27,045 Bansha Agricultural & Industrial Show 23-August €8,525 Clonmel Show 02-July €9,995 North Tipperary Agricultural Show (Nenagh) 07-August €8,525 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Waterford €9,995 Dungarvan Agricultural Show 09-July €9,995 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Westmeath €34,315 Athlone Agricultural Show 18-June €9,205 Midlands Connemara Pony Breeders Annual Show 23-July €6,700 Moate Agricultural Show 27-August €9,205 Westmeath Show Society (Mullingar) 09-July €9,205 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development

Agricultural Show Date Grant 2023 Wexford €39,275 Adamstown Show 01-July €8,525 Bannow & Rathangan Agricultural Show 13-July €11,400 Glendoran Island Show 27-May €4,265 Gorey Agricultural Show 17-June €9,205 Wexford Summer Show 27-July €5,880 Source: Department of Rural and Community Development