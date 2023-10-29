€42.85 million was invested in greenway projects out of a €60 million allocation fund in 2022. €17 million of this was unspent funds which were carried into 2023.

In 2022, 70 projects were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which were all at different stages at development.

Six greenway projects were in the planning approval process, some were in the stages of design and planning and nine projects, totalling 112km, were under construction.

In sections of the North Kerry Greenway between Tralee and Fenit, and between the Listowel and the Limerick border, almost 48km of new amenity was opened in 2022.

Farmers

Greenways in Ireland have been affecting many farmers and the topic was even discussed in the Dáil earlier this year, when independent TD, Seán Canney said:

“Greenways are being built adjacent to people’s houses and lands belonging to them are being severed. It is important that we realise what we are doing.”

In May, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) met with Cork County Council to discuss “serious farmer concerns” over the proposed Mallow-Dungarvan Greenway.

Advertisement

It was said during that discussion that the project would comprise 88% private, active farmland.

IFA Waterford chair, John Heffernan said that the local authorities “did not initially realise that the old abandoned railway line is long gone and this land is now active farmland in private ownership”.

In Galway, concerns were raised among farmers when the detailed satellite maps of the preferred route for the new Galway to Athlone greenway route were published.

Advertisement

A number of local landowners who may be impacted have previously told Agriland that they are aggrieved over the lack of communication from the project team throughout the process.

2023 greenway funds

Approximately €63 million of greenway funding has been allocated for 2023 which will see development of the 70 ongoing projects in Ireland. The funding will aid in completing several of the projects in 2023.

Minister for the Environment and Transport, Eamon Ryan commented “greenway projects of national and regional significance progressing to completion during 2023 include three sections of the Grand Canal Greenway and a section of the Clifden to Recess”.

As well as greenway funding, the ministers announced funding of €290 million for approximately 1,200 walking and cycling projects across the country.