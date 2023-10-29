A 146ac landholding at Largatreany, Kilmacrennanin Co. Donegal stands out for its coastal location, habitat and topography, which “combine to create a haven for wildlife, and an opportunity for conservation”, according to the estate agency selling the property.

“The land at Largatreany offers an extremely rare opportunity to acquire an extensive landholding and hill grazing land which extends to about 146ac,” the agent said.

“Located on the western side of Sheephaven Bay, the land lies on the Horn Head peninsula, above the coastal town of Dunfanaghy, and offers one of the best views on the Wild Atlantic Way.



“There are outstanding cliff views out to sea from all directions given its situation. A key feature of the land is the extensive coastal frontage which extends to about 1,450m.

“The main Horn Head lookout point is located on the property, highlighting its tourism appeal and potential,” the agent added.

This Donegal land consists of an extensive single block of hill, low-ground-grazing and is partially fenced for the enclose of livestock, making it suitable for grazing, according to the estate agent.

“The topography of the land is hilly in nature and rises from a low point of about 153m above sea level on the west, to a high point of 247m above sea level to the east.”

The property is located in the Horn Head and Rinclevan Special Area of Conservation. There is access to all sections; as the land is intersected by a public road on the Wild Atlantic Way, according to the negotiator.

The eastern section of land on the site contains the ruin of a house. There is potential for this to be explored, subject to the necessary planning consents.

“The coastal situation, habitat and topography combine to create a haven for wildlife and the land offers an opportunity for conservation and may provide interesting opportunities for a future owner,” the selling agent said.

“A initiative led by the NPWS named Life on Machair – a coastal habitat characterised by a plain of lime-rich, windblown sand which is unique to the north and west of Ireland and Scotland – has been recently announced as a €7.4 million nature project.

“This project is primarily aimed at the delivery of environmental and social benefits for people and nature though the improvement of conservation and restoration of machair habitats and species,” the negotiator said.

The guide price for Largatreany is €350,000.