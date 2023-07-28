A prize fund of €12,000 has been announced for this year’s RDS Irish Forestry Awards, which are now open for entries.

The event, part of the RDS Spring Awards, is aimed at the full range of forestry use, from small public amenities to larger commercial operations.

The awards, divided into four main categories, recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted climate-smart agricultural practices on their properties.

These practices include sound commercial management, environmental protection, and biodiversity

Forestry awards

The production forestry category is open to farmers and landowners using sound silvicultural management on their farms.

The Teagasc farm forestry award recognises working farmers who are integrating forestry and farming for environmental, social and economic benefits.

Sean Creamer, Ballinamore, Leitrim, this year’s winner of the Teagasc Farm Forestry Award. Image: Orla Murray Coalesce

The community woodland section is designed to encourage and reward projects involving the communal ownership and/or management of forests and woodlands which have been established and managed in a sustainable way that is beneficial to the local economy and/or environment.

The 2023/24 edition of the awards has also introduced a new category, in partnership with the Woodlands of Ireland, for native woodland conservation.

The winner in each of the categories will receive €2,000 and an RDS silver medal, while the runner-up in each category will receive €1,000 and an RDS certificate of merit.

Category winners will also receive a specially commissioned trophy.

Commenting on the awards, Dermot Power, chair of the RDS committee of agriculture and rural affairs said:

“From magnificent historic woodlands, to innovative commercial forests, the awards highlight inspiring examples of the benefits and diversity of forestry in Ireland.

“We all have a responsibility to be climate smart about land use.

With so many economic, environmental and social benefits associated with good forestry it is beneficial for all of us to promote real-life examples of best practice,” he said.

Joe Gowran, chief executive, Woodlands of Ireland added:

“The new Native Woodland Conservation Award is designed to encourage and reward projects involving the conservation and management of forests and woodlands which are ancient and/or long established and managed in a sustainable way, that is both beneficial to biodiversity and the local economy.”

The closing date for applications is midday on August 25, 2023.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall next year.