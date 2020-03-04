Dutch dairy commodity prices fall for a consecutive time

Official Dutch dairy commodity prices have fallen for a further consecutive week, according to Dairy Industry News.

Dairy Industry News made the announcement today, Wednesday, March 4, via its Twitter page where it quoted the following Dutch dairy commodity prices.

Dutch dairy commodity prices have been on a downward spiral since almost the beginning of February and, unfortunately, today saw another fall in prices.

Skim milk powder (SMP) (food) is down this week from €2,500 last week, to €2,460/t this week – a fall of €40. SMP (feed) is also down by €90 to €2,330/t – falling by €230 in four weeks.

Butter also fell by €50, to €3,450/t. This is a fall by €150 – in total – over the past three weeks.

Another fall was seen in whey powder, which was down €10 to €740/t; although whole milk powder (WMP) remained unchanged at €3,000/t.

