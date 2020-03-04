Tractor run to ‘roll out’ at Roscommon Mart this weekend

Tractors old and new are set to be on show at a charity run for a great cause – and will gather at Roscommon Mart this weekend.

Set to take place this Sunday, March 8, at Roscommon Cooperative Livestock Marts Ltd, Circular Road, Roscommon, registration will get underway from 10:30am to 12:30pm – with participants set to depart the mart at 1:00pm.

A raffle will also be held on the day, organisers have said.

All proceeds raised on the day will go to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice in honour of the late Tracey Brennan.

The planned route will see participants drive from Roscommon through to Four Mile House, then on through Clash and Oran before returning to Roscommon.

An entry fee of €20 will apply per tractor, with all types of tractors – both modern and vintage – welcome, according to organisers.

For those interested in taking part this weekend, further details can be obtained through the event’s Facebook page here.

Alternatively, for those interested in donating to Mayo-Roscommon Hospice directly, a link to the charity can be accessed here.

Angus Schools Competition winners announced

In other news, five students from Royal School Cavan have been announced as the winners of the 2020 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

The winning school was revealed at an awards ceremony which took place at Croke Park in Dublin today, Wednesday, March 4.

Winners Rachel Alexander, Barry Stratford, Sophie Reilly, Lloyd Hastings and Kelvin McNally are the first group from Cavan to participate in the prestigious calf-rearing competition.