Video: 50ac of mixed-quality agricultural lands guiding at €11,500/ac

Farrell Auctioneers and Estate Agents Ltd brings to the market a 50ac residential farm for sale by private treaty.

The property, located at Doorus Demesne, Kinvara, Co. Galway, is just 4km to the seaside village of Kinvara which is a host to all amenities needed for everyday living such as schools, shops and transport systems.

Shore frontage

The farmland is of a mixed quality throughout. Furthermore, the lands above are situated to the left of Kinvara Bay and have shoreline frontage and access to the sea. There is a pier adjacent here with road access.

In addition, the farm has the benefit of seaweed rights to the adjacent shoreline. Moreover, there are two small lakes contained within the property.

Interestingly, some of the lands once hosted the Manor house of Count De Basterot, but this manor is no longer standing and only the garden walls remain partly intact.

There may be potential to rebuild the manor house to its original state with the grant of planning permission.

Advertisement

As well as the above-mentioned farmland qualities, there is a two-bedroom farmhouse present. It extends to approximately 800ft² and, according to the auctioneers, is in need of refurbishment.

The interior comprises: an entrance hallway; a kitchen; a living room; a bathroom; a sitting room; three bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

Want to know more…

Additional and unique features include the original internal limestone walls which still remain, some up to 10ft in height. Not only this, but there is a stone folly located on the coastline that could also be restored.

There is also a second derelict cottage and outbuildings on the property which have potential with restoration. There is even the option to purchase some lands separate.

The residential farm at Doorus Demesne is guiding at €575,000. Further information can be found online.