Households near new wind farms to receive €1,000 annually

Households located within 1km of new onshore wind farms will be set for an annual payment of at least €1,000 under the new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment confirmed to AgriLand that: “A minimum annual payment of €1,000 shall be paid by developers to each household located within a distance of a 1km radius from the new onshore wind project supported under the RESS scheme.

“This payment is subject to sufficient funds being available in the mandated €2/megawatt-hour (MWh) community benefit fund to cover this payment to all houses,” the spokesperson added.

If sufficient funds are not available then developers must agree an alternative benefit proposal with the department.

The terms and conditions of the RESS were announced last Thursday, February 27, by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

It is being framed as a part of the Government’s plan to “give Irish people a cleaner, and more sustainable future” through the Climate Action Plan.

Speaking after the announcement, Minister Bruton said: “Radically reducing our reliance on fossil fuel is central to responding to the climate emergency.

This scheme is a crucial enabler as we decarbonise our electricity grid and move to clean, renewable energy.

“The community participation element is crucial. We must ensure local communities are involved in projects in their area if we are to deliver on the scale-up that is required,” the minster added.