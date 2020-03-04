Bord Gáis announces price cut for electricity and gas

Bord Gáis Energy has announced its second price drop in less than six months for their electricity and gas customers.

The price drop will be for all of Bord Gáis’ residential gas and electricity customers, and will take effect from May 1.

The company says that the cuts will amount to savings of €82.70 annually for dual fuel households.

The move will see a cut to an annual gas bill of €43.01, and a cut of €36.69 off an annual electricity bill for Bord Gáis customers.

This is the second time in six months that the company has lowered its prices in gas and duel fuel prices.

Advertisement

“This new price drop is in addition to the reduction we gave customers last October when we were the only supplier to reduce prices ahead of the winter period. The savings over these two reduction amounts to €97.53 [compared to May 2019 price plans] for dual fuel customers annually,” said Colin Bebbington, retail director for Bord Gáis Energy.

The company will also soon announce new price plans for long-time costumers, which Bord Gáis says will see “even more price reductions”.

Some terms and conditions of the price decreases include: The price cuts are based on a 5.6% decrease in the gas unit rate and a 4.5% cut in the electricity unit rate;

The figures refer to electricity usage of 4,200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per annum, and the typical residential gas customer with gas usage of 11,000kWh per annum;

Bord Gáis customers must continue to pay by level pay and/or direct debit, and receive paperless bills to continue to receive discounts;

Prices may very during the customers contract.