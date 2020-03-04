‘Wide variation in beef farmer expertise’ noted in IFA report

A report carried out on the beef sector – and commissioned by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – has noted a “wide variation of beef farmer technical expertise, productivity and efficiency”.

The report – titled ‘An Independent Assessment of the Irish Beef Industry’ – was carried out by economist Jim Power and was made public yesterday, Tuesday, March 3.

Commenting on the report, Power said: “The reality is that beef production is a very challenging sector in general, but in Ireland in particular, due to the nature of the supply chain.

The beef sector in Ireland is characterised by price compression at the retail level; a very concentrated processing industry; and a wide variation of beef farmer technical expertise, productivity and efficiency.

The author of the report also acknowledged that beef farmers “are very dependent on direct payments without which, a large segment of beef producers would not be economically viable or sustainable”.

The report on the Irish beef sector was presented to the members of the IFA’s National Council meeting and National Livestock Committee.

Commenting on the report, the IFA’s president, Tim Cullinan, said the report demonstrates that the number one focus for all farmers in 2020 has to be the fight for a fair Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget.

The reality is that if we want to keep economic activity in rural Ireland particularly in the west, north west and midlands region, we need suckler cows and a beef sector.

“This will not survive without strong CAP support,” he said.

“It is also clear that the previous strategies including Foodwise 2025 have failed farmers with no clear plan or measurable targets to bring profitability to beef farming.”

Concluding, Cullinan said: “The agri-food 2030 strategy will have to have a clear plan for suckler farmers and the beef sector.”