Cattle marts: Stores reported to be in high demand across the country

Mixed reports came out of cattle marts over the last week, with some reporting entry numbers on par with previous weeks, while others saw a slight drop-off.

Although numbers fluctuated in the week gone by, reports all suggest that trade remained strong across the country, while some mart managers reported an increase in demand for specific stock.

Lots containing forward store bullocks and heifers were said to be met with increased demand in many places; all-the-while calf numbers are still reported to be rising.

The weanling trade is best described as steady, with farmers busy sourcing good-quality continentals.

Castlerea Mart

A “large entry of stock” was presented for sale at Castlerea Mart on Thursday, February 27.

Mart manager Brendan Egan told AgriLand that the “trade held firm for all classes of stock on offer” last week.

Brendan continued: “The bullock and heifer rings both reported good clearances, with forward-type stores in strong demand.”

Sample bullock prices: Limousin: 485kg – €1,190 or €2.45/kg;

Limousin: 665kg – €1,490 or €2.24/kg;

Charolais: 530kg – €1,315 or €2.48/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 475kg – €1,165 or €2.45/kg. Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 385kg – €1,020 or €2.65/kg;

Charolais: 720kg – €1,575 or €2.19/kg;

Limousin: 410kg – €1,090 or €2.68/kg;

Limousin: 675kg – €1,495 or €2.21/kg.

Brendan followed up by saying: “In the weanling rings, quality lots are commanding some very fancy prices at the moment.”

It was also highlighted that the dry cow trade has been “holding firm” – both for stores and heavier lots.

Sample weanling prices: Charolais bull: 330kg – €1,025 or €3.10/kg;

Limousin bull: 290kg – €835 or €2.88/kg;

Charolais heifer: 360kg – €990 or €2.75/kg;

Limousin heifer: 390kg – €1,110 or €2.84/kg;

Simmental-cross heifer: 350kg – €1,040 or €2.97/kg. Sample cow prices: Limousin-cross: 440kg – €910 or €2.07/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 830kg – €1,525 or €1.84/kg;

Charolais-cross: 900kg – €1,770 or €1.97/kg.

Raphoe Mart

Anne Harkin, mart manager of Raphoe Mart, told AgriLand this week that the sale on Thursday, February 27, saw “another great entry of cattle, with a great trade for all types on offer”.

Anne reported that farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all anxious to purchase forward stores; while lighter lots were also said to be easily sold to farmers and agents.

Bullocks sold for €1.90-2.60/kg on the day, slightly back on the previous week; while heifers went for a similar price to last week – making between €2.00/kg and €2.70/kg.

On Thursday last, store heifers and bullocks achieved prices slightly back on the previous week; heifers made up to €655 over, while bullocks went for up to €825 with the kg.

Cull cows were said to have sold well on the day, selling from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg. A top price of €1,240/head was achieved, with prices starting at €755/head.

Ennis Mart

The most recent sale at Ennis Mart on Thursday, February 27, saw a lower turnout of cattle than the previous week, with some 650 cattle on offer.

Despite the lower entry, mart manager Martin McNamara reported an increase in the number of store bullocks on offer on the day. Martin followed up by saying: “The trade improved in the bullock ring by €30/head.”

Sample bullock prices: Limousin: 430kg – €1,245 or €2.90/kg;

Charolais: 455kg – €1,165 or €2.56/kg;

Hereford-cross: 532kg – €1,150 or €2.16/kg;

Hereford-cross: 532kg – €1,150 or €2.16/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 570kg – €1,185 or €2.08/kg. Sample heifer prices: Charolais-cross: 495kg – €1,360 or €2.75/kg;

Charolais: 650kg – €1,450 or €2.23/kg;

Limousin: 425kg – €1,150 or €2.71/kg;

Limousin: 500kg – €1,200 or €2.40/kg.

In the cull cow ring, there was said to be “more of a mix of dairy and continentals”. Martin also said: “The trade for cull cows was equally as strong as last week, with the top lots exceeding €2.00/kg and topped out at €2.17/kg.”

Sample cull cow prices: Aberdeen Angus: 675kg – €1,400 or €2.07/kg;

Limousin: 605kg – €1,270 or €2.10/kg;

Charolais: 715kg – €1,490 or €2.08/kg;

Friesian: 650kg – €920 or €1.42/kg.

Baltinglass Mart

Mart manager Tom Coleman told AgriLand that there was a “good sale with a very good trade”, at the most recent sale on Wednesday, February 26.

Tom went on to say that there was a good trade for all types of cattle, with “stronger demand” for forward store bullocks and heifers.

Sample bullock prices: Aberdeen Angus: 570kg – €1,215 or €2.13/kg;

Limousin: 555kg – €1,250 or €2.25/kg;

Charolais: 495kg – €1,140 or €2.30/kg;

Hereford: 590kg – €1,120 or €1.89/kg. Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 415kg – €945 or €2.28/kg;

Hereford: 372kg – €880 or €2.36/kg;

Charolais: 400kg – €810 or €2.02/kg.

Tom stated that ‘fat cows’ also made a stronger trade on Wednesday last, with more demand. The cows were said to make from €600/head to €1,050/head.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart held its most recent sale on Saturday, February 29, with some 1,382 cattle on offer, including 185 dry cows and 400 calves.

The trade on the day was described as “excellent” by mart manager David Quinn, with a full clearance of stock reported on the day.

There was “strong demand” for beef and store cattle according to David, resulting in some impressive prices being achieved.

Sample bullock prices: Simmental: 702kg – €1,470 or €2.09/kg;

Limousin: 710kg – €1,700 or €2.39/kg;

Charolais: 498kg – €1,240 or €2.49/kg. Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 590kg – €1,350 or €2.29/kg;

Charolais: 360kg – €945 or €2.62/kg;

Belgian Blue: 662kg – €1,570 or €2.37/kg.

A range of breeds were included in the 185 dry cows on offer.

Sample cow prices: Charolais: 820kg – €1,460 or €1.78/kg;

Hereford: 910kg – €1,590 or €1.75/kg;

Limousin: 878kg – €1,650 or €1.88/kg;

Friesian: 570kg – €760 or €1.33/kg.

Headford Mart

The most recent sale at Headford Mart was held on Saturday, February 29.

Joe Wynne, the mart manager, told AgriLand that the sale was greatly affected by Storm Jorge, which resulted in a small turnout.

Sample bullock price range: Bullocks ranged from €1.60/kg to €2.41/kg, or €250 to €860 over;

Top price over the kg and per kg went for a Charolais-cross (610kg – €1,470 or €2.41/kg). Sample heifer price range: Heifers averaged €2.05/kg and ranged from €510 to €575 over;

Top price over the kg and per kg went for a Limousin-cross (545kg – €1,120 or €2.06/kg)

Cull cows ranged in price from €700 to €1,130, with the top price going for a five-year-old Limousin-cross weighing 725kg.

Sample weanling prices: Bulls ranged from €1.84/kg to €3.02/kg, or €290 to €535 over;

ranged from €1.84/kg to €3.02/kg, or €290 to €535 over; Top price over the kg and per kg went for a Limousin-cross (265kg – €800 or €3.02/kg);

Heifers ranged from €2.10/kg to €2.67/kg, or €265 to €500 over;

ranged from €2.10/kg to €2.67/kg, or €265 to €500 over; Top price over the kg and per kg went for a Charolais-cross (300kg – €800 or 2.67/kg).