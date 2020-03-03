Latest tax defaulters list sees farmer pay almost €89,000 to Revenue

A number of farmers and contractors featured in a list of tax defaulters published by Revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 – with one farmer handed a fine to the tune of €88,780 for tax offences during this time frame.

This relates to the period of October 1, to December 31, 2019, according to Revenue, which published the list today, Tuesday, March 3.

The tax defaulters list is published in two parts. Part one includes persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement – or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

The second part includes persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or where a settlement has been paid in full.

Settlements

The second section included a total of 45 cases; the total value of these settlements came to €19,791,949.44, according to Revenue.

Of these, two cases related to the agricultural sector.

Co. Galway farmer William Caulfield, of Claregalway, was ordered to pay €88,780 by Revenue during the fourth quarter of last year for under-declaration of Capital Acquisitions Tax.

This hefty bill consisted of unpaid tax of €40,997, interest of €31,385 and penalties of €16,398.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kenny, a company director, building contractor and farmer from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, was handed a bill totalling €39,871.64 following a Revenue audit case into an under-declaration of income tax.

This bill comprised unpaid taxes of €26,435.75, interest of €5,505.16 and penalties to the tune of €7,930.64.

Court-Determined Penalties

Revenue also published a list of penalties determined by the courts relating to the under-declaration or non-declaration of tax.

A number of farmers also featured on the tax defaulters list for failing to lodge income tax returns.

Meanwhile, an additional five farmers were handed fines for the misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel).

Each farmer was handed a hefty fine of €2,500 for the offence.