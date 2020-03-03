Table: Contractor association releases full 2020 ‘guide rates’

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has unveiled its ‘Contracting Charges Guide‘ for 2020.

Revealed in recent days, the association says that it is “satisfied that this averaged price guide is fair and reasonable for both contractors and farmers”.

However, the contractor representative body stresses that it is “only a guide”.

These FCI figures are produced on an annual basis. They are compiled by collating an “average figure for each operation from a panel of FCI contractor members from across Ireland”.

Because of local variations, the FCI says that actual charges may vary considerably across regions, soil types, the distance travelled, the size of a particular job, as well as the type of equipment used.

The association says that it is also aware that many contractors make individual arrangements with their customers regarding diesel (e.g. separate fuel surcharge, fuel used on-farm etc).

It added that the prices “do not reflect this market trend and such agreements may make a significant difference to contracting charges”.

Advertisement

These tables (below) detail the myriad of ‘guideline charge-out rates’ for 2020.

Some of the figures are noticeably different from those issued last year – for 2019. In particular, this year’s proposed ‘guideline’ charge-out rate for harvesting pit silage (which includes the complete job – ensiled in the pit) is €130/ac (plus 13.5% VAT).

The rates for a number of other jobs have increased too, in line with what the FCI says are “increasing costs”.