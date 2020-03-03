Teagasc to host silage seminar this Thursday

A seminar titled: ‘Producing High Quality Silage in 2020’ is set to be hosted by Teagasc this Thursday, March 5, at 7:00pm.

The seminar will take place at the Woodenbridge Hotel and Lodge, Vale of Avoca, Arklow, Co. Wicklow, and all are welcome to attend.

The timing of the event occurs against a backdrop of exceptionally high levels of rainfall for a number of weeks and farmers having to endure a number of storms that caused significant damage in some areas.

Many farmers nationwide have no fertiliser applied to their land with all livestock still housed as a result of ground conditions.

Advertisement

The benefits of making high-quality silage;

Factors affecting silage quality;

Fertilising silage crops;

Weed control in silage pasture. Topics to be discussed at the event will include:

While the vast majority of areas nationwide are experiencing higher levels of rainfall this spring as opposed to last spring, it must be remembered that this time two years ago, Irish farmers were dealing with the aftermath of ‘The Beast From the East’ or Storm Emma as it was officially titled.

The storm saw heavy falls of snow almost bring the country to a standstill with many farmers and agricultural contractors battling round the clock to help open rural roads after heavy snowfall deemed them inaccessible in many areas.

Directions to the Teagasc event can be found here.