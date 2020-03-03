Third dip on the trot as GDT slips slightly in latest auction
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has decreased for the third consecutive auction following its latest tender today, Tuesday, March 3.
Today’s auction – Event 255 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down 1.2%, according to the trading platform.
Lasting two hours and 15 minutes, today’s event saw 184 bidders participate across 17 rounds with 136 winning bidders emerging.
A total of 25,576MT of product was sold on the day.
- AMF index down 1.7%, average price US$4,302/MT;
- Butter index up 1.0%, average price US$4,131/MT;
- BMP index down 4.8%, average price US$2,718/MT;
- Ched index down 4.7%, average price US$4,285/MT;
- LAC index up 5.7%, average price US$871/MT;
- RenCas index up 0.5%, average price US$9,891/MT;
- SMP index down 3.2%, average price US$2,747/MT;
- WP index not available, average price not available; and
- WMP index down 0.5%, average price US$2,952/MT.
Both butter milk powder (BMP) and cheddar saw sizeable reductions in index today, falling by 4.8% and 4.7% respectively.
Skim milk powder (SMP) also saw a 3.2% slide in index today. Meanwhile, anhydrous milk fat (AMF) dropped by 1.7%, with whole milk powder (WMP) back marginally by 0.5%.
However, on the flip-side, the most dramatic move in index on the day was for lactose – which increased by 5.7%.
Butter also improved by 1% in index, while rennet casein (RenCas) increased by 0.5%.
Once again, sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available, according to the platform.