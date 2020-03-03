Video: Exceptional purpose-built equestrian facility will ‘tempt every lover of horses’

If you’re on the lookout for a holding in Co. Kildare, Goffs Property has brought to the market a circa 30ac (circa 12.14ha) purpose-built equestrian facility with residence.

The holding is located at Kilteel on the Kildare/Wicklow border and, according to the estate agents, is “set in one of the most beautiful parts of Kildare with uninterrupted views over fields and countryside stretching as far as the Wicklow Mountains”.

Kildare is renowned worldwide for hosting some of the most prestigious horse racing events in Ireland. The property is within a 25 minute drive from the three tracks of Naas, Punchestown and the Curragh.

The M7 and M9 motorways to Dublin, Kildare and Waterford are less than a 6km drive away. There is a reliable bus service from Rathcoole to Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport.

‘A number of enclosures’

There is approximately 30ac of pasture, which is split into a number of enclosures used for grazing.

Additionally, the yard is a purpose-built equestrian facility with vast space and “great potential for expansion or conversion, depending on the needs of the potential purchaser”.

Currently, the yard is spread out around a central courtyard and consists of two large sheds, a four-span hay barn, and an American-style barn with 12 stables, including a tack and feed room.

A log cabin is currently used as an office and is flanked by a steel garage on either side. The “crowning glory” is the enormous all-weather sand arena (60m X 80m in size) – “a dream for all equestrians, further enhanced by the magnificent vista”.

4-bedroom residence

Just outside the village of Kilteel, an attractive cut-stone entrance is set back from the road and electric security gates lead to a gravel driveway edged with maturing beech, sycamore and chestnut trees which sweep past the house and continue to the enclosed yard behind.

The property extends to circa 215m². The interior comprises: a hall; a sitting room; a kitchen / dining room; a family room; a pantry/utility; a master bedroom suite; four bedrooms; a family bathroom; and a detached garage.

Additional features of the property include a fully-alarmed residence, a private water supply, a septic tank, electricity, oil-fired central heating and a telephone.

A review of the facilities present include: An all-weather sand arena;

An American-style barn with 12 stables;

A tack and feed room;

A wash bay;

A four-span hay barn;

A 9,000ft barn;

A log cabin;

Two steel sheds; and

A concrete dungstead.

According to the estate agents: “This property will tempt every lover of horses as the facilities for riding and training are superb.”

Furthermore, it would suit “any type of equestrian breeding/training operation”.

Commenting on the appeal thus far, Goffs Property said that: “We have had a good level of viewings to date with a couple of expressions of interest. There have been enquiries from home and abroad, with strong local interest.”

The property is currently for sale by private treaty as the vendor is simply relocating. It has a guide price of €975,000.

For further information, get in touch with Goffs Property, or simply go online.