Power report underpins need for ‘targeted suckler payments’

The preservation of a strong suckler herd has been described as “necessary for the future marketing and success of the Irish beef product”.

This is according to a report on the Irish beef sector – by economist Jim Power – which was presented to the members of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) National Council and National Livestock Committee yesterday, Tuesday, March 4.

The report warned: “If the suckler herd is to survive and continue to contribute to the successful marketing of Irish beef overseas, strong and targeted direct payments for the suckler cow herd will be necessary.”

Continuing, the report – commissioned by the IFA – outlined the targeted suckler payments available in 2019.

Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) payment of €95/cow for the first 10 cows and €85/cow for the remainder;

Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot BEEP payment of €40/cow with calf;

Once-off Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payment of €40/cow as a Brexit compensation. They were as follows:

The report notes that suckler cows were eligible for targeted payments of up to €175/head in 2019.

However, the IFA believes that a minimum payment of €200/suckler cow is necessary to sustain the suckler cow herd.

Concluding, the report pointed to research which showed that every €1 of direct payments to cattle farmers supports €4.28 of output in the broader economy.