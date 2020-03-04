Knackeries resumed services ‘for environmental and health reasons’

Knackeries made the decision to resume fallen animal collection services for “environmental and health reasons”, according to the knackery representative group the Animal Collectors’ Association (ACA).

The businesses resumed operations yesterday morning, Tuesday, March 3, having halted collection services the previous Wednesday, February 26, with a full closure of knackeries the following day.

In a statement to AgriLand, a representative of the organisation said:

“The Animal Collectors’ Association held a meeting of its members after the ACA’s emergency meeting with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on Monday.

“It was decided unanimously by members to resume fallen animal collection services across the country,” the spokesperson said.

This decision was made due to environmental issues in the country as a result of severe storms and flooding and also in light of the impending health crisis from the virus which is now in the country.

“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all farmers across the country for their continued support to all knackeries during their cessation of services,” the representative added.

“Farmers have made it very clear that they value and appreciate the fallen animal collection services available to them by knackery operators.

“We would ask farmers to remain patient while we clear the backlog of animals for collection,” the spokesperson concluded.