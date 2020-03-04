Trioliet moves to take over manufacturing plant from Ursus

Trioliet has announced its decision to take over a factory currently owned by Polish tractor and agricultural machinery manufacturer Ursus in Opalenica, in Poland.

Ursus has been supplying Trioliet-sourced equipment for more than 25 years, the Dutch-based manufacturer of diet feeders and feeding equipment said in its takeover announcement.

As of last Sunday, March 1, 2020, Trioliet is the new owner of the factory, which will continue operations as Trioliet Polska.

In a statement, the Dutch manufacturer said that the main reason for the takeover is “to improve Trioliet’s logistics process, enabling further growth”.

“This means the takeover is a strategic step for Trioliet,” the feed mixer manufacturer said.

“The acquisition involves several production halls with a total surface area of around 15,000m² on [grounds] of over 7ha and includes production machinery and the entire workforce – around 85 employees.”

The current manager of Ursus Opalenica, Mr. Kandula, will also stay on as manager of Trioliet Polska, Trioliet confirmed.

Trioliet says it plans to build a new production hall in 2021.

It anticipates “taking on additional staff to increase production capacity over the next few years”.

Ursus under pressure

This follows reports last year that Ursus was planning to sell two of its factories, reportedly as part of a major restructuring plan.

The two plants that were earmarked for sale are located in Dobre Miastro and the aforementioned Opalenica.

The facility in Dobre Miastro reportedly produces a variety of agricultural machines, along with components for tractors.

The manufacturer’s overall debt was estimated at €27 million last year.