February rainfall highest on record in several areas

Rainfall figures for the month of February were at their highest levels on record in much of the country.

According to Met Éireann, 16 weather observation stations recorded their highest rainfall figures in their history.

Most of these stations were in the west and north-west of the country, with a few also in Dublin.

All rainfall totals in February were above their long-term average (LTA) for that month.

Among the 16 stations that recorded record-breaking rainfall levels, the most significant figures were recorded at the following locations:

Phoenix Park, Dublin (records dating back 170 years);

Shannon Airport, Co. Clare (records dating back 74 years);

Dublin Airport, Dublin (records dating back 78 years);

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath (records dating back 70 years);

Malin Head, Co. Donegal (records dating back 170 years);

Newport, Co. Mayo (records dating back 60 years);

Claremorris, Co. Mayo (records dating back 19 years);

Belmullet, Co. Mayo (records dating back 63 years);

Casement, Dublin (records dating back 56 years);

Knock Airport, Co. Mayo (records dating back 23 years).

The percentage values of monthly rainfall (compared to the average) ranged from 155% (156.8mm for the month) at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork to 332% (220.1mm for the month) at Gurteen, Co. Tipperary.

The actual rainfall values recorded at these stations, in millimetres, for the month of February, ranged from 130.4mm at Dublin Airport (267% of its LTA) to 342.7mm at Newport (271% of its LTA).

The highest daily level of rain seen last month was recorded at Knock Airport on February 8. That day, 51.5mm of rain was recorded there – the highest February figure for Knock since 1997).

The number of days it rained ranged from 23 says at Phoenix Park to 27 days at a number of stations, while the number of ‘wet days’ (at least 1mm of rainfall) ranged from 19 days at Phoenix Park to 26 days at a number of stations in counties Mayo, Sligo, Donegal and Galway.

The number of very wet days (at least 10mm of rainfall) ranged from three days at both Phoneix Park, Dublin and Roche’s Point, Co. Cork to 15 days at Newport.