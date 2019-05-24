Dundalk agriculture students resit ‘compromised’ exam

Students in their final year of Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have been informed that they must resit an end of year exam.

It is understood that some students had gained access to the questions on the test beforehand.

A statement from Dr. Edel Healy, head of School of Health and Science at DkIT outlined that on Monday, May 20, the staff became became aware that an examination paper – sat by final year students – was compromised.

The students originally sat the exam on May 14, and DkIT has launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding this issue.

Continuing, the statement explained that as a result of this isolated incident, a decision was made by the School of Health and Science at DkIT to request that all students in the class must resit the examination today, Friday, May 24 or at a later date to be decided in August.

The statement noted that this approach was “deemed to be the most appropriate and fair” course of action for the students, in line with DkIT’s Assessments and Standards Policy.

DkIT noted that it has ensured that all successful students may be conferred in November as planned.

The protection of academic integrity and assessment is of the utmost importance at DkIT and the Institute follows best practice to ensure security of its examinations process.

As part of the current investigation, “an extensive review” of the examination processes and procedures will be carried out.