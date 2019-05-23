Limited-edition pink silage wrap on sale for Breast Cancer Ireland research

As silage season 2019 gets underway and swathes of the lush green countryside become splashed with vibrant pink, a major fundraising drive will unwrap through the #PinkBales campaign which aims to raise funds for some much needed research into cancer.

In a joint effort between Glanbia Agribusiness and Breast Cancer Ireland – and for the fifth year in a row – the initiative will focus on raising vital funds to support the charity’s “pioneering research and awareness programmes” around the country.

Through #PinkBales 2019 farmers are being encouraged to share photos and videos of their pink bales on social media, using the hashtag #PinkBales.

They are also being urged to embrace the ‘BaleWatch’ drive by placing some of their pink-wrapped silage bales in visible locations on the farm to help raise awareness of breast cancer with those who pass by.

‘Focusing on health’

The campaign, meanwhile, will focus on the importance of good breast health; a donation will be made to Breast Cancer Ireland for every single roll of the limited-edition pink MastercropAgristretch silage wrap purchased across all Glanbia Agribusiness and GlanbiaCountryLife branches, as well as online at: www.glanbiaconnect.com.

Supporters can also donate by buying a Breast Cancer Ireland €2 trolley token, keyring or pin all of which are available through Glanbia Ireland’s 53 branches online through the link above.

Commenting on the initiative, Breast Cancer Ireland CEO, Aisling Hurley, said it was “an honour” for Breast Cancer to be a beneficiary of the funds raised.

“We welcome the impact the pink bales, dotted around the countryside throughout the summer, have in driving awareness of good breast health across rural Ireland,” she added.

“In addition, the monies raised will allow us to fund pioneering research and ongoing awareness programmes. Early detection saves lives and we are grateful to those who help us to transform the landscape of breast cancer in Ireland.”

‘Painting the countryside pink’

Glanbia Ireland’s marketing manager James Byrne said the dairy processor was “delighted to support research into breast cancer” and partake in a fundraising effort for, what he described “as such a worthy cause”.

“Glanbia Ireland organises a number of campaigns and events annually to support breast cancer research and this one always has the greatest visual impact,” e added.

“This year, we really want social media users to help raise awareness of breast cancer in rural communities, not only by painting the countryside pink but by sharing their photos and videos of their bales with us, using the hashtag #PinkBales.