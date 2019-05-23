Beef Plan circulates message ‘urging’ members who to vote for

It has emerged that the Beef Plan Movement has circulated a message actively endorsing four political candidates in the Midlands-North West Constituency.

The Beef Plan’s recent move to overtly “urge” its members who to vote for has been described as “regrettable” by a spokesperson for a leading Irish political party.

A message that has been widely circulated in a number of WhatsApp group chats consisting of members of the Beef Plan outlines: “We are strongly urging all farmers and family members to come out on Friday and vote for these candidates in order of your preference.”

The message claims to be from the Beef Plan Movement’s West Regional Committee.

The circulated message outlines that it wishes to “publicly endorse” four specific candidates who are running in the European elections for the Midlands-North West Constituency.

The message further read: “Without the work these candidates have done for the Beef Plan, we would not be as effective as we have been when representing the interests of suckler and beef farmers on the European and national stage.”

Response

Responding to the move by the farmer group’s leaders , a Fine Gael spokesperson has said: “It is regrettable that a group purporting to represent farmers would act in such an overtly political manner.”